New video highlights LaPorte as ''the place to go'

LAPORTE — A video showcasing LaPorte as “The Place to Go” has been added to the marketing tool box for a community showing noticeable signs of economic revival.

The 90-second video produced by Duneland Media portrays the city as a place to live, work and recreate. Highlights include aerial shots of the city’s six lakes and 1892 courthouse.

The vast amount of park land here, improved storefronts in the historic downtown, competitive tax base and being a one-hour drive or less from Chicago, South Bend and Port of Indiana are among the other assets illustrated.

The video ends with the narrator saying “It’s true. LaPorte is a place to live, a place to love, a place to grow and the place to go.”

“This is something many communities are doing and they have great success with it and we expect it to be just as successful here,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.

Mayor Tom Dermody said he was impressed the most by how the video distinguishes LaPorte as different from many communities because of the natural resources here. He also especially liked the emphasis on the city’s location between major population centers.