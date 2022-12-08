New Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults sworn in

New volunteers were recently sworn in to serve as court-appointed advocates for the elderly and incapacitated.

Franciscan Health and Lake County Courts run the Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults to help adults who are unable to represent themselves or handle their own affairs.

Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in the latest class of Jack Dusek Jr. of Munster, Renee Gougis of Calumet City, Cynthia Moore of Gary and Rhonda Smith of Hammond.

“The program is so vital to the community,” Ballou said. “You’re a voice for those who don’t have a voice and who aren’t being taken care of properly. We greatly appreciate all the VASIA program does.”

Gougis felt compelled to volunteer because she's a three-year cancer survivor who understands firsthand how it feels to need help.

“I appreciate all the people I had with me who supported me through the process,” Gougis said. “This is my journey now. This is what I’m meant to do.”

Dusek's mother suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and relied on help.

“For the last few years, she was confused and scared,” Dusek said. “I could help her, remind her, make her happy. Hopefully, I can bring joy to someone’s life.”

The program is now in its 21st year and is sustained by funding from the Indiana Supreme Court, the Legacy Foundation and other sources. The trained, supervised volunteers provided the elderly and incapacitated with guardianship and elder law advocacy.

They're vetted and required to complete 40 hours of training on legal, social service, health and mental health issue. It's followed by 12 hours of continuing education.

“We’re excited for you four wonderful people,” VASIA Director LaVonne Jarrett said. “This will begin a new journey for you with Franciscan VASIA.”

The advocates handle one case at a time. Franciscan Health Foundation Development Director MinDee Richard said the court-appointed volunteers make a difference in people's lives.

“You’re going to be that person in someone’s life that lets them know they’re not alone in the world,” Richard said. “You may save their life in more ways than one.”

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.