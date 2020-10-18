 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New web series showcases the Region's contractors, construction projects
alert top story urgent

New web series showcases the Region's contractors, construction projects

{{featured_button_text}}
New web series showcases the Region's contractors, construction projects

Representatives from the building trades, building trades unions and local educators meet Thursday during a forum in Portage in this pre-pandemic file photo. The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable is launching a new web series to showcase local contractors.

 John Luke, The Times

A new web series will showcase the Region's contractors and try to link them up with property owners looking to build new buildings or do maintenance projects.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a nonprofit council of local construction firms, is producing the online show “Meet the Owner/General Contractor,” which aims to connect owner companies and facility managers with general construction contractors across Northwest Indiana.

Each 30-minute episode will feature a different Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable member who will convene a panel of three to four company leaders. They will all speak to their areas of expertise.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Owners can make new contacts in the construction industry, while contractors can learn about new projects and come away with "a deeper understanding of owner company perspectives and needs in an ever-changing economic climate."

“One of the best ways to make sure that construction industry capabilities align with customer demands and trends is to bring everyone to the table to talk about it,” said Don Bull, chairman of the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable. “This series was created to help support that alignment so the NWI construction industry can remain ahead of the curve in delivering outstanding projects for regional project owners."

For more information or to watch the web series, visit NWIBRT.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts