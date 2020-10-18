New web series showcases the Region's contractors, construction projects

A new web series will showcase the Region's contractors and try to link them up with property owners looking to build new buildings or do maintenance projects.

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a nonprofit council of local construction firms, is producing the online show “Meet the Owner/General Contractor,” which aims to connect owner companies and facility managers with general construction contractors across Northwest Indiana.

Each 30-minute episode will feature a different Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable member who will convene a panel of three to four company leaders. They will all speak to their areas of expertise.

Owners can make new contacts in the construction industry, while contractors can learn about new projects and come away with "a deeper understanding of owner company perspectives and needs in an ever-changing economic climate."

“One of the best ways to make sure that construction industry capabilities align with customer demands and trends is to bring everyone to the table to talk about it,” said Don Bull, chairman of the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable. “This series was created to help support that alignment so the NWI construction industry can remain ahead of the curve in delivering outstanding projects for regional project owners."