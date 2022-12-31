New Year's Day polar plunge in Lake Michigan touted as 'life-changing experience'

OGDEN DUNES – Jack Kerouac wrote that "the only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars."

He could have been talking about the adventurous thrill-seekers planning to take part in a Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan in Ogden Dunes on New Year's Day.

Some would say that only the mad would go swimming in the bone-chilling lake in the bitter cold of January, when Lake Michigan's average temperature is just above freezing.

Scores of people do it every year anyway.

The 25th annual Polar Bear Swim will commence at 1 p.m. Sunday at the west end of Ogden Dunes Beach — so long as there's no shelf ice.

"If there's shelf ice, we won't go in," longtime organizer Elsie Anderson said. "It's at the last entrance before you get to the west end by the National Park. You can park close to the water and you'll see it. Typically Ogden Dunes has a firetruck there."

It's being billed as "a dune experience you won't forget" with posters that proclaim: "A little dip will do ya!"

"Hopefully it will be a warm day," she said. "There should be a lot of people if it's really warm. We had 50 people last year when it was really cold and icky. But if it's nice and people have been cooped up, we should get at least 100."

Not everyone who goes to the Polar Bear Swim gets into the frigid water.

"There are a lot of gawkers," she said.

The spectators typically accompany the swimmers brave enough to face some of the worst weather that a Region winter has to offer as the wind whips off the chilly lakefront.

"Oftentimes they help them get dressed," she said. "They also bring photographers to prove yes indeed I did it."

People will start gathering by a bonfire on the beach at 12:45 p.m. and hop in the water at 1 p.m. sharp. It's typically all over by 1:15 p.m. because no one dawdles or spends too long soaking in the Siberian lake.

"All I can say is, this experience is a life-changing event for many people," said Wade Anderson, a family member who came in from Danbury, Connecticut, to take part. "People set New Year's resolutions. But there's nothing to set your intentions like a cleansing in Lake Michigan on New Year's Day."

The Anderson family started the tradition in Ogden Dunes 25 years ago.

"It started as a family thing that expanded to extended family," she said. "It's a great and fun event. People are stir-crazy and want something to do. People feel invigorated."

It was originally inspired by the Festivus Holiday on the popular 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld."

"It's a feat of strength," she said. "Typically we will have a Festivus tree. We do the feats of strength before the airing of the grievances."

She's gone in the wintry water numerous times, mostly up to her knees and maybe once up to her waist.

But some people take the expression "polar plunge" to heart and dive right in.

"People have totally different ways of going about it," she said. "You've got to come and experience it."

It's projected to be 36 to 46 degrees Sunday in Ogden Dunes. The temperature in Lake Michigan could be as high as 45.

"All kinds of people come out. The world is welcome," she said. "It's something you really have to come out and experience."