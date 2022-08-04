 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York firm finances $13 million rehabilitation of the historic Carolyn Mosby Apartments in Gary

Carolyn Mosby high-rise

The Carolyn Mosby High-Rise was built in 1970. 

 Molly DeVore, file, The Times

Merchants Capital New York provided $13 million in financing for the rehabilitation of the historic Carolyn Mosby Apartments in Gary.

The financial services provider financed a $13 million Merchants Bank of Indiana construction loan to fund the joint venture between Gorman & Company and the Gary Housing Authority to renovate the apartments at 650 Jackson St. just west of downtown Gary.

A ceremonial groundbreaking for the project was held in late June.

The Gary Housing Authority built the eight-story high-rise building as a public housing development in the late 1960s, when such structures were going up in cities nationwide. The 142-unit apartment complex houses seniors and disabled residents who earn between 30% and 60% of the area median income in one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Gary Housing Authority sought $13 million in tax-exempt bonds from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to do renovations and convert the building into long-term Section 8 housing, in which residents get rental assistance. It says the project is needed to preserve the long-term affordability of the Carolyn Mosby Apartments.

People are also reading…

“Preserving existing affordable housing developments is just as important as financing new properties, so we were honored to partner on the Carolyn Mosby project in Indiana,” said William Jones, a senior vice president at Merchants Capital New York. “This was a complicated deal in which all stakeholders worked creatively to get to closing. The rehabilitation of the Carolyn Mosby Apartments will be a tremendous asset to the existing residents as well as members of the Gary community.”

The financing will pay for interior and exterior renovations, including to the plumbing, electrical systems and common areas. The building will be made more energy-efficient.

After construction is done, the loan will converted into a $5.239 million permanent Freddie Mac tax-exempt loan that will be serviced by Merchants Capital. The project also received $9.7 million in equity investments in exchange for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and federal Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits.

The construction is expected to be finished in 2024.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

