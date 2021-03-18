 Skip to main content
Newly built warehouse building in Michigan City sold to new owner
Dallas-based Mohr Capital sold a recently constructed 200,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility it built for GAF Materials Corp. in Michigan City.

The privately held real estate investment firm in Texas sold the building at 130 Tri Quad Drive in Michigan City to New Jersey-based Four Springs Capital Trust, which made an unsolicited offer. The terms of the off-market transaction were not disclosed.

“Midwest industrial real estate is at a premium for both investors and corporate end users, especially for single-tenant, net-leased properties with mission-critical operations,” said Gary Horn, chief development officer for Mohr Capital. “Four Springs approached us with an unsolicited offer. While we intended to hold the asset long term, the offer was compelling and has provided us the necessary capital to continue our investment and development efforts in the region.”

Mohr Capital built the multi-use site for the roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials, a subsidiary of Standard Industries that is leasing the property. GAF Materials manufactures roof shingles at another plant in Michigan City and uses the new building as a distribution center for its roofing products.

“The pandemic has ramped up demand for industrial space close to major shipping hubs. The sale of our Michigan City development is proof of that,” said Bob Mohr, chairman of Mohr Capital. “We have several investments and development projects in the Midwest — including Mohr Logistics Park in Whiteland, Indiana — and we’re excited about the opportunities this renewed interest in the region is bringing.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

