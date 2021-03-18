Newly built warehouse building in Michigan City sold to new owner

Dallas-based Mohr Capital sold a recently constructed 200,000-square-foot warehouse and office facility it built for GAF Materials Corp. in Michigan City.

The privately held real estate investment firm in Texas sold the building at 130 Tri Quad Drive in Michigan City to New Jersey-based Four Springs Capital Trust, which made an unsolicited offer. The terms of the off-market transaction were not disclosed.

“Midwest industrial real estate is at a premium for both investors and corporate end users, especially for single-tenant, net-leased properties with mission-critical operations,” said Gary Horn, chief development officer for Mohr Capital. “Four Springs approached us with an unsolicited offer. While we intended to hold the asset long term, the offer was compelling and has provided us the necessary capital to continue our investment and development efforts in the region.”

Mohr Capital built the multi-use site for the roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials, a subsidiary of Standard Industries that is leasing the property. GAF Materials manufactures roof shingles at another plant in Michigan City and uses the new building as a distribution center for its roofing products.