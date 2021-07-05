Newly minted Centier Bank Museum years in making

Exhibits chronicle historic banking tools and the bank's evolution over time.

"This shows what our name and logo was over 126 years," Contrucci said. "The second story you're going to pick up here is what was happening in banking domestically, how many banks there were. We started in the 1900s with 8,300 banks. This is all FDIC data. Then you got to the 1920s, it was 30,000 banks. Then you see it's now under 5,000 banks, so you can see how the industry has changed. Then the third story is our growth. We start with the first day's capital and deposits and finish where we are today."

The exhibits were designed so they could be updated. The museum, for instance, features artifacts in the loan deposits vault that include a vintage 3,000-pound safe, portraits of past bank presidents and promotional items Centier gave out to customers who signed up for new accounts, including calculators, clocks, coffee mugs and inflatable race cars. It will be added to over time, especially as former employees and customers donate more memorabilia for display.

More than a dozen Centier associates at any given time searched through bank records, branch basements and public donations to put together the displays, Centier Corporate Historian Andy Collins said.