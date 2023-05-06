For more than three decades, beachgoers have had a ritual while visiting West Beach, the biggest and most popular beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park.

People in search of some surf and sand along the Lake Michigan lakeshore make a point of stopping by Depot Dogs, the landmark rail-themed hot dog joint with the caboose at the border of Porter and Gary's Miller neighborhood.

The outdoor counter-serve restaurant screams summer vacation, with its picnic benches, wooden decks, flowers, birdhouses and bright red-and-yellow umbrellas to shield diners with a cooling shade.

Former steelworker Russell and Pamela Bass started Depot Dog in 1989, with its season running from April until around October or November. Depot Dog quickly became a regular stop for many families headed to the Indiana Dunes who relished its Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polish and other sausages that come automatically with a scoop of fries fresh out of the fryer.

"My wife and I worked very hard to build that business," Russell said. "We were there eight to 10 hours a day seven days a week with our nose to the grindstone. We made good food and served it in a timely fashion so people can get back to their jobs."

The restaurant in the red caboose at 5016 Melton Road in Portage has been passed on to the next generation. Their son Derrick and his wife, Amy, are now running the iconic pit stop.

"A lot of our clientele comes from the Miller area, and a lot is tourism, especially from Chicago, Illinois and other parts of the country," Derrick said. "People come either before or after they go to the beaches at the Indiana Dunes."

Depot Dog serves only Vienna Beef products, including hot dogs with a casing with a snap when you bite into it. It was inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame in 2010.

"The food comes out hot and fresh," Derrick said. "It's all freshly prepared. Nothing is pulled from freezers where it's sitting for days or weeks."

The next-generation ownership agreed to keep the hot dog stand the way it has been for the past 33 years. They have been looking to maintain its feel and charm while adding a few menu items, such as a Razo-Do deep-fried Polish, a Ditka Polish and the Sha-Zam Ditka Polish, which stretches 8 inches long and weighs a third of a pound.

Derrick Bass had been living in Noblesville working a job in health care when his father told him he planned to retire. He came back up to learn inventory, payroll, scheduling, filling out taxes and running a business. He took the reins last year and just embarked on his second season.

"As long as the weather is good, we're successful," he said. "I enjoy it. You're your own boss. There's camaraderie with the employees. You're close with the customers. They ask how your parents are doing, say they're legendary, remember them and share feel-good stories. We're starting new relationships."

Bass grew up working in the restaurant, which was originally called West Beach Depot Dogs but changed its name after a year. It was the only listing in the phone book for West Beach, and 20 to 30 people called a day to ask if the beach was open.

"I worked at the Bethlehem Steel mill when I started it in Miller during the 1980s," Russell said. "It was desperate times. People working in the mill were getting laid off. I had a mortgage and responsibility. I didn't know if I wanted to stick with the mill."

He located the hot dog joint near the then-National Lakeshore to capitalize off the traffic and put it in a caboose at a time when they were being phased out.

"I thought it was pretty unique," he said. "It was an attraction."

He got advice on how to run the business from legendary hot dog king Chuck Wheeler, whose Chuck Wheeler's Vienna Beef remains a popular draw at Village Mall in Gary long after many of the other storefronts have become vacant. He listened to Wheeler's recommendations about quality, freshness and only serving Vienna Beef with the skin on.

Derrick helped out around Depot Dog when he was a kid. The business was his bus stop when he was in elementary and middle school. He got dropped off after school and hung out in the back with his sister, who would draw in coloring books.

They would play around, building forts out of bread trays stacked in the woods behind the caboose. He once went with a friend to retrieve a dollar under the wooden patio, braving the spiders, bugs and dank darkness for more than an hour. They found about $80 in change.

"We had a pretty good life. We never really hurt for anything," he said. "I wanted to keep it in the family and carry on the tradition."

So he moved back home to Northwest Indiana to take over.

"I didn't want to see it sold to another individual or conglomerate who would turn it into something my family didn't create," he said. "I didn't want them to level that corner and turn it into something else. You see Luke Gas Stations popping up everywhere in the community. If something like that came in, it would be pretty heartbreaking."

He was to carry on the legacy.

"That legacy makes me very proud and makes me feel good inside. This is a well-known iconic destination in the Indiana Dunes, somewhere people visit when they come to Northwest Indiana. I'm proud to carry that legacy on."

Depot Dog has drawn customers from Poland, England, Australia and all over the country, especially since the Indiana Dunes became a national park. A family with an RV rolled in this week from Arizona.

"The national park draws more than 3 million people a year. It's always meant a lot of traffic," Derrick said. The people come to us. It takes care of itself. We just want to be successful for another 33 years."

