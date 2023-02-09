NextEra Energy MidAtlantic Indiana is rebuilding long-distance transmission lines across Northwest Indiana, swapping out the familiar lattice towers with a more modern design.

The subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission is rebuilding a 20-mile, 345-kilovolt, double-circuit overhead line that stretches from the Illinois-Indiana border across Lake County to Porter County. The company said the project will result in more reliable and lower-cost electricity in Indiana.

The company operates transmission systems that carry electricity across North America, including in California, New York, Texas and Ontario, Canada. It currently has about 40 circuit miles of 345 kV transmission lines in the Hoosier State.

The company recently started construction, which involves replacing lattice power lines with monopoles to minimize tree clearing and the impact on agriculture, so that less acreage on farm fields is consumed by utility easements.

The new power lines are expected to come online by the end of the year. NEET MidAtlantic will own, operate and maintain the new transmission lines that move electricity across the nation's power grid.

“NEET MidAtlantic IN is committed to creating long-term relationships,” said Cheryl Edlebeck, Development Director at NextEra Energy Transmission and the developer on the project. “We believe that engagement with landowners and stakeholders is vital to the success of the project, and we have a track record and experience working with local communities to complete transmission projects that are critical for helping the state of Indiana reach its transmission goals.”