Nick Gloom exhibiting art at Green Door Books

Artist Nick Gloom is exhibiting his work at Green Door Books in Hobart this month.
The exhibition is on display at the bookstore at 325 Main St. in downtown Hobart through Aug. 4.
"This is kind of a weird one, as far as the exhibitions I’ve done go. Typically my work is created through trying to say something very specific about myself; and any collection of pieces, like this one, follows a theme only because I’m in a certain place in my life as I’m creating them," he said.
Gloom, who is also a musician, is known for his dark and whimsical aesthetic.
"At this point, I feel like the kind of folks who are going to come out to see an entire exhibit are already very keen on what I’m doing, so there was less pressure to be so emotive," he said. "Everything I do sort of lives in a certain world so this time around it was more about exploring that objectively. What does it look like to actually visit this place that we’ve all been getting these small, specific glimpses of? I suppose the theme would be travel. Trying to frame this incredibly personal but familiar place in a touristy, kind of voyeuristic way. Like a 'fans' exhibit. I hope that doesn’t seem pretentious."
Gloom's gothic fantasy artwork often features solitary woebegone figures. It explores emotions like depression and heartbreak.
"I usually start with feeling like I have something to say that other people can connect with. I’ll sketch out an idea based on that but once it gets to canvas it’s kind of a free for all," he said. "I try to keep the 'message' intact while letting whatever is going to happen happen. I’ve realized the looser I am and more stream-of-conscious I let myself be; the more people connect with it. So I’ve learned to roll with that."
Gloom creates drawings, prints, buttons, magnets, T-shirts and other images. His work depicts figures like ghosts, witches, bats and literary characters from "Les Miserable" and "Gulliver's Travels."
"However, I get really inspired by a lot of contemporary artists who can take something wild or imaginative and make it look very photorealistic," he said. "Like it lives here, even though our brains know better, and we believe it. I tend to stay in my own lane regarding the simplest way to get a feeling across. But it’s always in the back of my mind that the better job you do at creating something that feels physically real, as well as emotionally real, the more you can make those connections with the viewer."
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
