Nick Popovich's Valpo-based global aircraft repo business has soared to great heights

Popovich, the founder and president of Sage-Popovich, is being inducted into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame, and it's not the only hall of fame he's been enshrined in. He also was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation, whose members include Frank Borman, Buzz Aldrin, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Paul Allen, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise and Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger.

"It was a little strange being there with astronauts," Popovich said of his induction. "I mean, I've never flown to the moon. I've never landed a plane in the Hudson River. I was looking around the room, wondering how I got there."

'Doing what nobody else could do'

Sage-Popovich was featured in the "Airplane Repo" reality television series that ran on the Discovery Channel for three seasons and has garnered international press coverage, including from Smithsonian Air and Space magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and the London Sunday Mail. Fortune magazine called him a "king of airline repossession."