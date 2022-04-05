Nicor Gas upgrading infrastructure in Lansing

LANSING — Watch out for utility work.

Nicor Gas is upgrading its natural gas infrastructure in the village. The Naperville-based utility said it is currently doing projects at:

3441 176th St.

3217–3545 178th St.

2603–2620 182nd Place

2428–2539 183rd St.

17801 Burnham Ave.

17502–17963 Community St.

17502–17748 Henry St.

3516–3546 Lake St.

3322 and 3454 Madison St.

3403–3546 Randolph St.

17502–17963 Roy St.

17557–17933 Walter St.

3454 and 3517–3546 Washington St.

17603, 18011–18127 William St.

17600 Wright St.

17755–17756, 18062, 18100 and 18148 Wentworth Ave.

The utility said it is doing modernization projects to ensure it can reliably and safely deliver natural gas to customers in Lansing.

"Investing in Illinois, a Nicor Gas system improvement initiative, is a program to replace aging natural gas pipelines, move natural gas meters from inside homes and businesses to outside, upgrade natural gas storage systems and refurbish stations that regulate the natural gas pressure in our system," Nicor Gas said in a news release. "Customers impacted by these modernization efforts will be contacted by Nicor Gas, either by a newsletter highlighting the system improvements and project details, a door hanger left at their home or an in-person visit from one of Nicor Gas' employees or contractors."

The utility, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company Gas with more than 2.2 million customers in Northern Illinois, estimates it has done more than $2.5 billion worth of infrastructure work since 2014 in its service territory in the northern part of Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago. The utility has replaced about 990 miles of natural gas main pipe and about 111,250 natural gas service lines.

Its parent company serves more than 4.3 million natural gas customers in four states.

For more information about local work, visit www.nicorgas.com/residential/work-in-your-neighborhood.

