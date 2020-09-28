NICTD adds financial backup to Double Track project

"This will give the FTA the comfort that because the price of the project has gone up, that if we needed to extend these dollars, we have gone forward and identified the funding," he said. "The federal government will not consider anything other than a commitment that has already achieved final governmental authority."

The South Shore and its partners are also working on a full-funding grant agreement with the FTA for a similar New Starts grant for the West Lake Corridor extension. Noland said that agreement is expected "in the very, very near future." Once that's achieved, the railroad will issue a notice to proceed to design-build team F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson to begin construction of the commuter rail extension from Hammond to Dyer.

During its remotely held meeting, the NICTD board also approved the purchase of 50 new ticket vending machines for use at its stations. The railroad will spend just over $2 million, some of it grant money, to buy machines that accept cash from BEA Transit Technologies. The current vending machines only accept credit and debit cards. The new ones will accept some forms of electronic payment as well as cash.

