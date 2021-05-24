NICTD discussing methods to reduce Double Track cost

For Double Track, options include using single high-level boarding platforms at stations where two have been planned, or deciding not to build planned storage tracks, relying instead on existing ones at Gary Metro Station.

Changes could also include having the railroad purchase rail and ties for the project upfront, removing that purchase and risk associated with price uncertainty, from the contractor. Arrangements that remove price risk for the construction company for commodities like copper, a significant need for the project, can also help reduce cost, Noland said.

Additional funding will come from the American Rescue Plan, which allocates money to projects in the federal New Starts grant program like the South Shore's, with Double Track slated for $24.6 million and West Lake $44 million.

The South Shore's current timeline calls for a new bid package to be issued as soon as late June, with bids due 60 days later in hopes of beginning construction work late this year.

Also Monday, the railroad's administration told the board:

• Some schedule revisions may be made to make service more predictable during Double Track work.