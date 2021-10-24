NIPSCO announces it could retire coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station up to two years earlier

NIPSCO announced it could retire its coal-fired Michigan City Generating Station on the Lake Michigan lakefront up to two years earlier than previously announced.

The Merrillville-based utility refined its plans for decarbonizing its electric generation through its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan public advisory process. NIPSCO now says it will retire the generating station in Michigan City between 2026 and 2028 instead of the previously announced retirement date of 2028.

NIPSCO will turn to solar, energy storage and upgrades at the Sugar Creek Generating Station to replace the coal-fired plant on the shoreline, where the towering Hoosier Slide sand dunes once stood west of Washington Park in Michigan City.

The utility also plans to replace vintage gas peaking units at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Jasper County with a new natural gas peaking unit.

NIPSCO will retire the coal units at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in 2023 as previously announced. It will retire the older gas units there between 2025 and 2028.

The electric and natural gas utility said it remains on track to reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, as compared to 2005.