NIPSCO announces three new solar projects

NIPSCO is planning three new solar energy projects in Jasper and White counties, adding to a list of renewable energy projects the NiSource subsidiary is pursuing as part of an effort to end its reliance on coal-generated electricity.

Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry solar energy centers will add 900 megawatts to NIPSCO's electricity producing capacity, the company announced Wednesday. NIPSCO has entered into three "build transfer" agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources on the projects, with construction expected to begin in 2022 and production scheduled to begin later that year or in 2023.

NextEra is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun, according to NIPSCO, and is also "a leader in energy storage." The agreements call for NextEra to construct the projects, with NIPSCO entering into joint ventures to own the solar farms once complete.