NIPSCO announces three new solar projects

NIPSCO is planning three new solar energy projects in Jasper and White counties, adding to a list of renewable energy projects the NiSource subsidiary is pursuing as part of an effort to end its reliance on coal-generated electricity.
Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry solar energy centers will add 900 megawatts to NIPSCO's electricity producing capacity, the company announced Wednesday. NIPSCO has entered into three "build transfer" agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources on the projects, with construction expected to begin in 2022 and production scheduled to begin later that year or in 2023.
NextEra is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from wind and sun, according to NIPSCO, and is also "a leader in energy storage." The agreements call for NextEra to construct the projects, with NIPSCO entering into joint ventures to own the solar farms once complete.
"The addition of these three solar projects and associated battery storage is an investment in the future of Indiana and the future of NIPSCO, as we deliver on our promise of bringing safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. "Renewable technology continues to advance, and we are proud to be working with NextEra Energy Resources on the Dunns Bridge and Cavalry solar projects as we continue to implement our 'Your Energy, Your Future' plan."
NIPSCO's shift from coal includes a plan to retire the coal-fired Schahfer Generating Station in Jasper County, where both of the Dunn's Bridge projects will be located.
"Jasper County is pleased to continue our long-term relationship with NIPSCO with the development of the Dunn's Bridge Solar Project," said Kendell Culp, Jasper County commissioner, in Wednesday's announcement. "As the county continues to search for additional economic development projects in light of the coming retirement of the Schahfer Generating Station, we look forward to this new opportunity to bring stability to our county's tax base."
The three solar projects were selected in response to a request for proposals NIPSCO issued as part of the "Your Energy, Your Future" plan that is part of its 2018 Integrated Resource Plan. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, with the solar energy joining wind power and natural gas and hydroelectric generation.
The Merrillville-based utility said the transition will save NIPSCO an average customer an estimated $105 per year as a result of retiring its coal-fired plants, which also include the Michigan City generating station on the Lake Michigan shore.
The solar projects join five renewable projects previously been announced by NIPSCO, including another joint venture with NextEra on the Jordan Creek Wind Energy Center, which is near completion, NIPSCO said. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Jordan Creek Wind.
NIPSCO will request the addition of the three new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The projects are:
• Dunns Bridge Solar I, a 265 MW solar project in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 900,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2022. Dunns Bridge Solar will be capable of producing enough energy to power 79,500 homes.
• Dunns Bridge Solar II, which will have 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage, also in Jasper County. The project will include an estimated 1.5 million solar panels and is expected to be operational in 2023. Dunns Bridge II will be capable of producing enough energy to power 130,500 homes. The two Dunns Bridge projects are expected to generate approximately $59 million in tax revenue for Jasper County over the life of the projects and approximately 300 jobs during construction. Visit www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com for additional information.
• Cavalry Solar, which will produce 200 MW of solar with 60 MW of battery storage and will be located in White County. The project will include an estimated 650,000 solar panels and is expected to be operational in late 2023. Cavalry Solar will be capable of producing enough energy to power 60,000 homes. Cavalry Solar is expected to generate approximately $25 million in additional revenue for White County over the life of the project and approximately 200 jobs during construction. visit www.CavalrySolar.com for additional information.
In July, NIPSCO announced two solar projects, in Boone and Henry counties: Brickyard Solar, a 200 MW project with an estimated 675,000 solar panels in Boone County, and Greensboro Solar, which will provide 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage with an estimated 329,500 solar panels in Henry County. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from the NextEra subsidiaries developing those projects.
The solar projects would join several wind projects already approved by the IURC, including:
• Jordan Creek, a 400 MW project to be developed and constructed by NextEra in Benton and Warren counties. The project will include an estimated 160 wind turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Jordan Creek, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Rosewater, a 102 MW wind project, to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America in White County. The project will include an estimated 25 turbines. EDP Renewables and NIPSCO entered into a joint venture and ownership agreement for the project.
• Indiana Crossroads, a 302 MW capacity wind farm to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables in White County. The farm will have about 80 wind turbines. Ownership will be transferred to NIPSCO for the farm's operation.
NIPSCO said it expects to announce additional renewable projects later this year.
