NIPSCO awards environmental grants

NIPSCO recently awarded $69,100 in environmental grants for native gardens, pollinator habitats, environmental education and other programs across its service territory of Northern Indiana.

The Merrillville-based utility gave 2022 Environmental Action Grants to 17 nonprofits, including $5,000 to The Nature Conservancy in Indiana for staging the East Chicago Monarch Festival.

NIPSCO has awarded more than $392,000 to fund 109 projects across Northwest Indiana and beyond in the seven years of the program. This year, it's funding monarch butterflies, the airing of an environmental documentary on public media, bees, bluebirds, educational programs, community events and use of native plants for food sources and habitats.

The utility gave $5,000 to Lakeshore Public Media to air the Shifting Sands documentary, $5,000 to the Watershed Foundation for the Deeds Creek Dam Removal and Habitat Restoration Project, $5,000 for the Monarch Habitat Revitalization for the Art Barn School of Art, $1,500 for Christ Lutheran Church's Southern Bioswale Native Garden for Butterflies, Pollinators and Birds and $5,000 for the LC Nature Park Prairie & Wetland Seeding Project.

NIPSCO also is providing $2,200 to the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana's It’s Your Planet-Love It!, $5,000 to the Elkhart Environmental Center's Envirofest, $5,000 to Izaak Walton League Porter County Chapter's Gene Clifford Bluebird Trail, $5,000 to Humane Indiana's Environmental and Wildlife Education Center, $5,000 to the Dunes Learning Center's Buds for Butterflies and Bees in the Indiana Dunes and $1,200 to Jasper County Economic Development Organization's Take A Hike programming.

The gas and electric utility is further furnishing $5,000 to the United Way of Miami County's Recycled Plarn Sleeping Mats, $4,850 to the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, Native Plant & Monarch Waystation Garden Restoration, $850 to the Coolspring Citizen’s Association's Coolspring Elementary Tree Planting and Education, $5,000 to The Wetlands Initiative's Collaborative Habitat Restoration and Community Engagement and $3,500 to the DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District's Community Pollinator Habitat Development.

“We are proud to provide funds to local organizations dedicated to supporting and revitalizing our environment,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “Conserving the environment in our service territory is an integral part of our mission to make a positive difference in northern Indiana.”

For more information, visit NIPSCO.com/Environment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.