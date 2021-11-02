NIPSCO breaks ground on two new solar installation projects

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with NextEra Energy Resources and NIPSCO to deliver one of the largest solar investments in the nation, right here in Jasper County, Indiana,” said Stephen Eastridge, Jasper County economic development director. “Dunns Bridge Solar will provide a sustainable future for Jasper County, by injecting much-needed tax base and jobs, both construction and permanent, into our local economy.”

The Dunns Bridge Solar projects are expected to create 300 construction jobs and bring Jasper County $59 million in additional tax revenue.

NIPSCO also partnered with EDP Renewables North America as joint partners to build Indiana Crossroads Solar, a 200 megawatts solar farm in White County. The project will generate $40 million in local taxes, pay $1 million a year to landowners and result in full-time jobs.

“Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have collaborated on, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO and our presence in the Hoosier State,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “White County has long embraced renewable energy projects, and the addition of the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park will mean even more economic and environmental benefits for the local community.”