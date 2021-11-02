 Skip to main content
NIPSCO breaks ground on two new solar installation projects
Local contractors and others peer over a solar panel array on the roof of the Porter County Career and Technical Center in 2014.

 Keith Benman, file, The Times

NIPSCO broke ground on two more solar installation projects as it continues pursuing its goal to transition from fossil fuels to more sustainable renewable energy sources.

The Merrillville-based utility, a subsidiary of NiSource, started construction on Indiana Crossroads Solar and Dunns Bridge Solar I. NIPSCO said the projects will bring an additional 465 megawatts of renewable energy when they come online in 2022.

“Breaking ground on our first two solar projects is a critical next step in the evolution of our ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ electric generation transition plan,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “We’re proud to be investing in our state and local economies with these two Indiana projects designed to generate lower-cost, sustainable energy.”

NextEra Energy Resources LLC is building Dunns Bridge Solar I in Jasper County. The 265-megawatt installation will feature about 900,000 solar panels that will generate enough electricity to power 79,5000 homes. The planned second phase, Dunns Bridge Solar II, will add 435 megawatts of solar with 1.5 million solar panels and 75 megawatts of battery storage.

It's expected to come online in 2023. 

NextEra Energy Resources, the world's largest generator of solar and wind projects, will sell both installations to NIPSCO once construction is complete.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with NextEra Energy Resources and NIPSCO to deliver one of the largest solar investments in the nation, right here in Jasper County, Indiana,” said Stephen Eastridge, Jasper County economic development director. “Dunns Bridge Solar will provide a sustainable future for Jasper County, by injecting much-needed tax base and jobs, both construction and permanent, into our local economy.”

The Dunns Bridge Solar projects are expected to create 300 construction jobs and bring Jasper County $59 million in additional tax revenue.

NIPSCO also partnered with EDP Renewables North America as joint partners to build Indiana Crossroads Solar, a 200 megawatts solar farm in White County. The project will generate $40 million in local taxes, pay $1 million a year to landowners and result in full-time jobs.

“Indiana Crossroads Solar Park is the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have collaborated on, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO and our presence in the Hoosier State,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “White County has long embraced renewable energy projects, and the addition of the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park will mean even more economic and environmental benefits for the local community.”

NIPSCO aims to retire all its coal-fired generation by 2028 and generate more electricity by wind, hydroelectric and natural gas. The utility said it will save customers $4 billion by adopting a more sustainable and diversified energy mix.

The utility has built two wind farms and has 10 other renewable projects on tap. It expects to finish 14 different renewable energy projects by 2023.

