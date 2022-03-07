 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIPSCO donated more than $2.3 million to charity last year

A NIPSCO meter reader makes his way alongside a house to reach an electric meter in Gary.

 Matthew Saltanovitz

NIPSCO gave more than $2.3 million to charity last year, according to its newly released 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility, one of the largest utilities in the Hoosier State, detailed the community causes it supported through the NiSource Charitable Foundation, which its parent company founded "to create strong and sustainable communities where employees and customers live and work."

NIPSCO gave grants and donations to nonprofits for needs like hardship assistance, workforce development, environmental stewardship, public safety and STEM.

“Supporting our communities is what we do at NIPSCO, whether we are providing power, or putting our dollars and volunteer hours toward causes to help our neighbors and area organizations,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “I’m proud of the contributions our company has made to benefit northern Indiana in the past year.”

People are also reading…

Last year, NIPSCO employees raised $20,000 through the Charity of Choice program and helped the utility furnish $93,000 through its Hope for the Holidays program.

The company gave Environmental Action Grants to 18 nonprofit groups for wetland restoration, pollination programs, water quality evaluation and other initiatives across its service area.

It supported a number of nonprofits across Northern Indiana, including the Youth Services Bureau of St. Joseph County, Food Finders Mobile Food Pantries, the STEAM Park at Taste of the Arts Fort Wayne, the Girl Scouts Northeast Indiana STEM Conference, TradeWinds, the NAACP Gary Chapter, La Casa De Amistad and Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana, Kokomo Family YMCA and Science Central Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit NIPSCO.com/givingback.

