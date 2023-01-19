NIPSCO donates $100,000 to Challenger Learning Center

HAMMOND — The Challenger Learning Center is where kids' curiosity and imagination take flight.

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation made a major donation to the educational center, 2300 173rd St., where students can go on simulated NASA missions, marvel at the expanse of stars in the planetarium and be dazzled by laser light shows.

The Merrillville-based electricity and natural gas utility gave $100,000 to fund the Challenger Learning Center's efforts to provide local K-12 students with science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — education.

The Challenger Learning Center, on the Purdue University Northwest campus, provides simulated learning in which students role-play as astronauts and Mission Control staff, exploring the moon and solar system. It's part of a nationwide network of Challenger Learning Centers, teaching such skills as critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork and communication.

“Ensuring that students have accessibility to STEM and energy education is a top priority at all NiSource companies,” NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said. “When we talk about the future of energy, it’s important to involve everyone in the conversation, including the younger generation who will be essential to developing future technologies and innovations in the way that we deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we serve."

The Challenger Learning Center plans to use the money to turn a traditional classroom into a functional STEM learning lab that will help it expand its curriculum. The new learning laboratory will be outfitted with adaptable, flexible, ergonomic technology and furniture that can be used to support an array of teaching methods.

The new facility will allow for interactive demonstrations, project-based learning and independent exploration. Schools from across the Calumet Region will be able to visit it during field trips.

“It’s imperative that we create a space that fuels curiosity, fosters collaboration, and gives students more opportunities to learn about energy and to explore energy in STEM,” said Lara Bates, executive director of Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana. “We are truly grateful for this generous donation from NIPSCO and for their commitment to future STEM leaders.”