NIPSCO donates $93,000 after Hope for the Holidays campaign
The NiSource headquarters is shown on 86th Avenue in Merrillville. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

NIPSCO donated $93,000 to local charities after raising the funds through its employees during its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, providing toys to many children in need across Northern Indiana.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility held the fundraiser virtually for the second straight year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

NIPSCO employees raised money for a number of community causes in Northwest Indiana, including the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The NiSource Charitable Foundation matched employee donations dollar-for-dollar.

NIPSCO donates $2,000 each to local Toys for Tots organizations in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Miami, Cass, Howard, Fulton, Wabash, Grant, Tipton, Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, even held virtually, makes a big difference in our communities,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of public affairs and economic development. “NIPSCO employees are always excited to come together to donate to worthy causes, and that culture of helping others is what allows us to make the season brighter for families throughout Northern Indiana.”

The utility also donated to Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Salvation Army of Lake County, North Township Trustee’s Office Coat Drive, Trinity United Church of Christ Turkey Giveaway, New Hope Too Coat Drive, United Way of Miami County, United Way of White County and Family Services Association of Howard County.

NIPSCO is giving $10,000 to help TradeWinds serve people with disabilities. That gift will help expand the nonprofit's parking lot and buy a passenger van with a wheelchair lift that will take clients to work or healthcare appointments. 

