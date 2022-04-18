NIPSCO encourages residents to call 811 on Safe Digging Month

NIPSCO is encouraging customers to call 811 before they dig as it recognizes National Safe Digging Month, which takes place every April.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility reminds customers that they should call the toll-free number at least two working business days before any digging project to ensure the dig site gets properly marked with either paint or flags that delineate where the underground utility lines are located so that nothing is damaged and no one gets hurt.

"Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged," NIPSCO said in a press release. "Making a free call to 811 or contacting Indiana811.org at least two business days before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service for themselves and neighbors and keep communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines."

People who are planting trees, installing mailboxes or doing any other digging projects on their lawn can call 811 at any time of day or night. They will get a list of companies that should respond and should wait until all lines running through their property have been marked. They should move any dig sites near utility line markings and exercise extreme caution if it's within two feet of a marker, using only hand tools.

People should check with any contractors they've hired to make sure they've called 811 before doing any digging and tell neighbors, friends, family or colleagues about 811 if they happen to bring up an outdoor home improvement project.

"By calling 811, a trained utility line locator will visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground public utility lines with paint or flags," NIPSCO said in a press release. "Each color of paint and/or flag represents a unique type of underground utility. The color code guide can tell you which colors indicate which type of utility and where to avoid digging. The utility flags may be removed once the project is fully complete. See the complete color code guide and to learn more information on NIPSCO.com/811."

For more information, visitNIPSCO.com/811.

