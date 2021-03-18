NIPSCO enters agreement on new solar project

NIPSCO announced Thursday it has entered a joint venture with the energy firm Invenergy to construct and operate a 250 megawatt solar farm in Sullivan County.

Invenergy will develop the Fairbanks Solar project, and NIPSCO will enter the joint venture when construction is complete. It expects commercial operations to begin in the fall of 2023.

Over the life of the project, Fairbanks Solar will produce $110 million in local tax revenues and landowner payments in the county just south of Terre Haute, according to NIPSCO. The project will support up to 250 jobs during the construction period.

"We are proud to partner with Invenergy on this Fairbanks Solar build transfer agreement," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president, in the company's statement announcing the agreement. "In addition to the positive economic impact this project will have on our home state, this project is the next step in our electric generation transition, which will save our customers $4 billion over the long term."