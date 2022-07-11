NIPSCO expanding natural gas facilities in Merrillville and Highland, potentially disrupting Erie Lackawanna Trail use

NIPSCO plans to expand natural gas facilities in Merrillville and Highland, a project that could temporarily impact users of the Erie Lackawanna Trail.

The Merrillville-based utility, a subsidiary of NiSource, will upgrade the facilities as part of an ongoing effort to modernize its electrical and natural gas distribution system. NIPSCO said the planned construction will enable it to "leverage new tools and technology to improve, modernize and enhance the safe operations of its natural gas system."

The utility plans to install a new launch site in Merrillville and a new receiver site in Highland. NIPSCO said the additions will add a layer of safety by letting it run pipeline inspection and cleaning tools through the system.

The inspection and cleaning tools get inserted at the launcher site and drawn through by magnetism to the receiver site. They watch for any corrosion in the pipeline, letting the utility know when to schedule maintenance work.

“NIPSCO appreciates the collaboration of efforts from the town of Merrillville and the town of Highland as well as the patience of residents while work is being performed," a NIPSCO spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with community officials to minimize impact of this expansion work to residents during construction.”

NIPSCO hired contractor CJ Hughes to do the construction at 91st Avenue west of the Erie Lackawanna Trail at its natural gas facility in Merrillville and north of 45th Street and west of the Erie Lackawanna Trail in Highland.

The construction could affect use of the trail, a former railroad line that stretches from Hammond to Crown Point. NIPSCO is asking trail users to be cautious around the construction and not travel through marked barriers or trail closed signs.

Construction is expected to run through the end of the year.