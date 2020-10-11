NIPSCO expects heating bills to rise this winter

Region residents should brace for higher heating bills this winter.

Along with the rest of the world, Northwest Indiana residents have been hunkering down more at home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, often working remotely and attending school virtually. They'll have to shell out more to keep warm this winter season, Merrillville-based NIPSCO forecasts.

NIPSCO said a typical natural gas residential customer, using an average of 627 therms during the five-month period between November and March, should expect to pay $425 in total for natural gas, not including electricity. That's up about $25, or about 6%, from last winter, due largely to the increased price of natural gas, according to the utility.

The average NIPSCO customer is expected to pay $47.77 in November, $76.77 in December, $107.43 in January, $106.30 in February, and $87.09 in March for natural gas.

The charges include the cost of delivering natural gas and the cost of the natural gas itself.

"For the cost of natural gas itself, NIPSCO passes it directly through to customers with no markup," the company said in a news release. "The cost of all components of NIPSCO’s gas service is reviewed and approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission."