NIPSCO expects heating bills to rise this winter

Region residents should brace for higher heating bills this winter.
Along with the rest of the world, Northwest Indiana residents have been hunkering down more at home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, often working remotely and attending school virtually. They'll have to shell out more to keep warm this winter season, Merrillville-based NIPSCO forecasts.
NIPSCO said a typical natural gas residential customer, using an average of 627 therms during the five-month period between November and March, should expect to pay $425 in total for natural gas, not including electricity. That's up about $25, or about 6%, from last winter, due largely to the increased price of natural gas, according to the utility.
The average NIPSCO customer is expected to pay $47.77 in November, $76.77 in December, $107.43 in January, $106.30 in February, and $87.09 in March for natural gas.
The charges include the cost of delivering natural gas and the cost of the natural gas itself.
"For the cost of natural gas itself, NIPSCO passes it directly through to customers with no markup," the company said in a news release. "The cost of all components of NIPSCO’s gas service is reviewed and approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission."
The utility buys natural gas from a variety of sources to try to get the best prices and stores gas to offset market volatility. NIPSCO operates two storage facilities connected to seven different interstate pipelines that bring in natural gas from across North America.
Last year, NIPSCO forecast customers would pay an average of $404 to heat their homes in the winter, down from $441 during the previous year. The projection ended up being a few dollars higher than the final average bill.
NIPSCO bases its estimates on storage levels, supply trends, market forecasts and weather projections. Usage, and therefore bills, could vary if temperatures are warmer or colder than predicted.
The utility offers flexible payments, including a budget plan that spreads out the cost of the higher winter bills over the course of the year and payment plans that allow for smaller, more management payments to give breathing room until customers can get caught up.
"Customers who are experiencing financial difficulties, including those economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to call NIPSCO’s 24-hour Customer Care Center as soon as possible to determine what options might be available to offer help," NIPSCO said in the news release. "Customers that have been directly impacted by COVID-19-related job loss or hardship, can visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance to find additional resources or call their local community action agency or Energy Assistance Program agency or Township Trustee's office. These agencies can help customers access local and federal assistance including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program."
For more information, visit nipsco.com/paymentplans or nipsco.com/save.
