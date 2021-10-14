NIPSCO forecasts an average customer will pay $168 more to heat homes this winter

NIPSCO is forecasting people will have to pay 40% more to heat their homes with natural gas this winter.

The Merrillville-based utility is warning higher natural gas market prices likely will increase winter heating bills as compared to last year.

NIPSCO forecasts the average residential customer using 630 therms will pay about $590 total to heat their homes this winter, $168 more than last year's $422. That's an average of $34 more per month from November to March.

The utility is predicting the average customer will pay $62 in November, $107 in December, $145 in January, $152 in February and $124 in March. That compares to $46 in November 2020, $75 in December 2020, $103 in January, $105 in February and $91 in March.

Natural gas prices have tripled in Europe and Asia to a level equivalent of oil prices reaching $200 a barrel, according to AAA. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is forecasting the highest natural gas prices since 2007 and 2008, as there has been slow growth in production to keep up with the growing international demand that's forecast. The United States is a major exporter of natural gas.