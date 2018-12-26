NIPSCO recently made a donation that will fund training for first responders in Northwest Indiana and is providing the meters and utility poles so they can learn how to respond to utility-related emergencies, such as natural gas leaks and downed power lines.
The Merrillville-based utility's NiSource Foundation awarded $20,000 to fund training at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation, and donated the meters and utility poles for a new Emergency Service Training area on MAAC's 4.5-acre campus in Valparaiso.
“NIPSCO is a supportive pillar of the first-responder community," MAAC founder Stewart McMillan said.
He said the company's contributions to the MAAC campus are "yet another demonstration of their long-term commitment to these courageous men and women."
MAAC operates an emergency services training campus that offers realistic, hands-on training to firefighters, police and EMS personnel from across the state. Its campus in eastern Valparaiso includes a live burn building, a four-story drill tower, and vehicle extraction training scenarios.
“NIPSCO is proud to support the MAAC," NIPSCO Public Affairs Manager Rick Calinski said. "During emergencies, our employees often work side by side with local firefighters and first responders. This campus offers instructional buildings that now include many utility props to enhance training. The meters and electric circuit will simulate real-life situations that first responders in particular, firefighters could come in contact with."