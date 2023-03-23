NIPSCO gave a total exceeding $2.3 million to more than 250 nonprofits across northern Indiana last year.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility released its annual corporate giving report outlining its contributions to the communities it operates in.

NIPSCO's parent company NiSource operates the NiSource Charitable Foundation, which provides grants and other donations to local charities. The funding comes from the company and its employees, and the utility said it does not affect rates or the bills customers pay.

In 2022, it gave to help with hardship assistance; workforce development; environmental stewardship; energy education; public safety and science, technology, engineering, math, or STEM.

“Last year, we were able to get back out in the community and directly help those organizations that need it most,” said NIPSCO President Mike Hooper. “As a public service organization, we aim to serve our communities in all we do. I’m so proud of all our team members that get out and contribute and help make a difference year after year.”

NIPSCO employees volunteered for nearly 600 hours last year. The company raised more than $75,000 for local charities during its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, donating more than 600 toys to local Toys for Tots groups.

The utility also funded more than 100 projects through its Environmental Action Grant program. It supplied funding for pollinators, native plants, sustainable foods and habitat restoration throughout Northwest Indiana.

NIPSCO helped out The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, The Watershed Foundation, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest and The Wetlands Initiative.

It provided Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant funding to 18 groups, including the Porter County Emergency Management Agency and the Tri-Town Safety Village in Schererville.

It also helped fund Food Finders Mobile Food Pantries, the NAACP Gary Chapter, the City of LaPorte Parks and Recreation, Meals on Wheels Northwest Indiana, Opportunity Enterprises and many community events.