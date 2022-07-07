NIPSCO launches live chat and chatbots

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO and Columbia Gas, has launched chatbots and live chat, automated customer service tools that have become increasingly common online.

NIPSCO and Columbia Gas customers can direct their questions to bots, including inquiries on how to find payment locations, view electricity or gas usage or enroll in payment plans. The chatbots and live chat services are now available on the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas websites and apps.

NiSource said customers wanted to be able to get answers without calling call centers. The artificial intelligence-powered chatbots can answer frequently asked questions, such as how to report an electric outage, understand bill changes or find out about work taking place in their neighborhood.

The chatbots also can help users find financial support options, discover optional services and learn about COVID protocols.

Customers can be connected with live customer service representatives with the Customer Care Center if they have more complicated questions than a chatbot can handle.

"At NiSource, we are dedicated to providing an enhanced and effortless experience for our customers," said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. "Customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs. The chatbots and live chat give them the ability to engage with us in the channel of their choice at their convenience."

NiSource has also recently launched mobile apps, pushed for more paperless billing and enabled stop, start and move service on the NIPSCO and Columbia Gas websites. It adopted a new conversational interactive voice response system that lets customers enroll in AutoPay, manage account details and explore budget billing options.

"Customer digitization is helping our customers get the information they need and make changes to their service at their convenience, Montague said. "As customers continue to request more digital options to do business, we will continue to look for additional enhancements to existing technologies."