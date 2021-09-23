NIPSCO launches new app

NIPSCO has launched a new app on which one can pay bills, see how much power they're used and report an electric outage.

Merrillville-based NiSource has rolled out new mobile apps for NIPSCO and Columbia Gas that can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Designed to resemble the utility's websites, the apps include functions like bill payment, bill history, usage reports and a start, stop and move service that previously could be done only by calling customer service but now can be handled online as well. One also can use the new app to manage enrollments, such as by setting up auto pay, a budget plan to lower winter bills and paperless billing.

“The customer experience is at the heart of what we do at NiSource, and our customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs,” said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. “The mobile apps offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions.”

NiSource has been promoting paperless billing, trying to get more customers to view and pay monthly bills online instead as more and more people handle such routine daily activities online.