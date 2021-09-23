NIPSCO launches new app

NIPSCO has launched a new app on which one can pay bills, see how much power they're used and report an electric outage.
Merrillville-based NiSource has rolled out new mobile apps for NIPSCO and Columbia Gas that can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Designed to resemble the utility's websites, the apps include functions like bill payment, bill history, usage reports and a start, stop and move service that previously could be done only by calling customer service but now can be handled online as well. One also can use the new app to manage enrollments, such as by setting up auto pay, a budget plan to lower winter bills and paperless billing.
“The customer experience is at the heart of what we do at NiSource, and our customers have continually asked for more options to handle their needs,” said Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and chief customer officer at NiSource. “The mobile apps offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions.”
NiSource has been promoting paperless billing, trying to get more customers to view and pay monthly bills online instead as more and more people handle such routine daily activities online.
“The increased demand by customers for digital options has become abundantly clear, customers are not only asking for it, they are demanding it,” Montague said. “We are confident that this implementation will provide an enhanced experience for our customers, providing them with the ability to easily do business on their terms while we continue to improve our service delivery to them.”
NiSource, which employs 7,500 people, is the latest Region institution to develop an app to try to reach more customers on mobile devices where they are increasingly spending much of their time. Strack & Van Til, Family Express, the village of Lansing, the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority and many others have rolled their own apps.
NiSource also has been planning to roll out new digital services for its 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers in six states. The utility, one of the largest fully regulated utilities in the United States, for instance plans to add a chatbot virtual assistant and live chat feature with customer service representatives.
For more information, visit www.nisource.com.