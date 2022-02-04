 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NIPSCO launches programs to help seniors and veterans with bills

  Updated
NIPSCO launches programs to help seniors and veterans with bills

A NIPSCO truck is shown.

 Provided

NIPSCO has launched new energy assistance programs to help seniors and veterans who are struggling to pay their utility bills.

The Merrillville-based utility launched Supply Energy Resources to Veterans or SERV and Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource or SILVER. Seniors or veterans can get a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year for assistance with past-due energy bills.

“We understand that at times customers may experience difficulty paying their energy bill and we are committed to implementing ways to help our most vulnerable customers who may need additional assistance,” said Jennifer Montague, NiSource senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We are pleased to see this program become available during the cold winter months when energy bills may be higher than normal.”

Active military and income-eligible veterans can sign up for SERV to get financial assistance with their residential gas bills. They must be honorably discharged or actively serving in the military.

Seniors 60 years old or older who fall within income guidelines can sign up for SILVER to get help with their natural gas bills at their homes.

In both cases, applicants must qualify for  LIHEAP or Hardship Assistance. Applicants should allow 30 days for their request to be processed and approved.

If approved, a one-time credit will be applied to their NIPSCO account. The programs will run from February through May 31 or until funds run out.

The assistance funds will be distributed to seniors and veterans on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to apply, visit NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible.

