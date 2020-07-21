NIPSCO makes deals to add solar to energy mix

NIPSCO has reached an agreement with the owner of two Indiana-based solar farms to buy electricity as part of the utility’s plan to be coal-free by 2028.
The two 20-year purchase power agreements with subsidiaries of renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources are expected to supply up to 300 megawatts beginning in mid-2023.
"Renewable energy technology continues to advance and it plays an essential role in our progression toward providing lower-cost energy resources, while maintaining the reliability our customers expect," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in the company’s statement announcing the agreements. "This latest addition is another exciting step forward for our customers and the state of Indiana as we look toward the future."
NIPSCO previously announced plans to add electricity produced at several wind farms in Indiana.
The solar projects are in Boone and Henry counties. They include Brickyard Solar, a 200 MW project with an estimated 675,000 solar panels in Boone County. The Henry County project is Greensboro Solar, which will provide 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage. The project will include an estimated 329,500 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from the NextEra subsidiaries developing the projects.
"We are pleased to work with our partners at NIPSCO to bring low-cost, renewable energy to customers and economic growth to the state of Indiana," said Matt Handel, senior vice president of development for NextEra Energy Resources. "These two solar projects will provide exciting new job opportunities, economic growth and clean, homegrown electricity in Indiana for decades to come."
The two projects were selected after NIPSCO issued a Request for Proposals in late 2019. The company’s shift to renewable electricity sources was outlined in its 2018 NIPSCO Integrated Resource Plan, which concluded that wind and solar resources would be lower cost sources.
NIPSCO has requested the addition of the solar projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. They would join several wind projects already approved by the IURC:
• Jordan Creek: A 400 MW project to be developed and constructed by NextEra Energy Resources in Benton and Warren counties, near Williamsport. The project will include an estimated 160 wind turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Jordan Creek, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Roaming Bison: A 300 MW wind project to be developed and constructed by Apex Clean Energy in Montgomery County, near Waynetown. The project will include an estimated 107 turbines. NIPSCO will purchase power directly from Roaming Bison, which will operate and maintain the facilities.
• Rosewater: A 102 MW wind project, to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America in White County. The project will include an estimated 25 turbines. EDP Renewables and NIPSCO entered into a joint venture and ownership agreement for the project.
• Indiana Crossroads: A 302 MW capacity wind farm to be developed and constructed by EDP Renewables in White County. The farm will have about 80 wind turbines. Ownership will be transferred to NIPSCO for the farm's operation.
NIPSCO, a subsidiary of Merrillville-based NiSource, said it expects to announce additional renewable projects later this year.
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.