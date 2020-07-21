NIPSCO makes deals to add solar to energy mix

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIPSCO has reached an agreement with the owner of two Indiana-based solar farms to buy electricity as part of the utility’s plan to be coal-free by 2028.

The two 20-year purchase power agreements with subsidiaries of renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources are expected to supply up to 300 megawatts beginning in mid-2023.

"Renewable energy technology continues to advance and it plays an essential role in our progression toward providing lower-cost energy resources, while maintaining the reliability our customers expect," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in the company’s statement announcing the agreements. "This latest addition is another exciting step forward for our customers and the state of Indiana as we look toward the future."

NIPSCO previously announced plans to add electricity produced at several wind farms in Indiana.

The solar projects are in Boone and Henry counties. They include Brickyard Solar, a 200 MW project with an estimated 675,000 solar panels in Boone County. The Henry County project is Greensboro Solar, which will provide 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage. The project will include an estimated 329,500 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from the NextEra subsidiaries developing the projects.