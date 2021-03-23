NIPSCO makes two more renewable-energy agreements in Indiana

NIPSCO and the North American subsidiary of the Spanish firm EDP Renewables announced Tuesday a power purchase agreement and a build-and-transfer agreement for two renewable energy projects — one wind and one solar — in White County.
The power purchase agreement, or PPA, will apply to the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm planned for a site in White County. EDP Renewables previously announced the agreement on March 1. NIPSCO will purchase the full capacity of power at the project, which the companies expect to become operational in 2023.
The build-and-transfer agreement, or BTA, will allow for the construction of the 200 MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park in White County, which is anticipated to become operational in 2022. NIPSCO will enter into a joint venture once construction is complete.
The agreements are the third and fourth projects EDP Renewables North America and NIPSCO have entered. They previously executed BTAs for the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now fully operational.
Both are located in White County.
"White County residents continue to see benefits from local wind and solar energy projects in the form of low-cost electricity, increased economic activity, and additional revenue for public services — all of which are critical for the community," said Gayle Rogers, White County auditor, in a statement accompanying NIPSCO's announcement of the agreements. "We welcome these newest renewable energy projects to keep White County leading the way on clean energy development in the heart of Indiana."
EDP Renewables has 1,001 MW of operational capacity in Indiana, which will increase to 1.6 gigawatts when projects under construction are complete, producing enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 410,000 average Indiana homes. Power production will increase to 2,200 MW with the newest project announcements.
"EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to bring two more projects to White County, which are not only critical to the success of clean energy in Indiana, but for the state's economy as a whole," said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. "EDPR NA is committed to accelerating the current energy transition in Indiana that is creating economic growth, attracting new businesses, and positioning the state at the forefront of renewable energy innovation."
The Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm and Indiana Crossroads Solar Park add to 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NIPSCO parent NiSource's "Your Energy, Your Future" initiative, which calls for the company to be coal-free by 2028.
"NIPSCO is dedicated to working with experienced energy developers like EDP Renewables who share our long-term vision of a cleaner, more affordable, and reliable energy future," saidMike Hooper, NIPSCO President. "Today's announcement is another significant step in making our customer-focused 'Your Energy, Your Future' plan a reality."
NIPSCO is requesting the addition of these new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.