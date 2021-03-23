NIPSCO makes two more renewable-energy agreements in Indiana

NIPSCO and the North American subsidiary of the Spanish firm EDP Renewables announced Tuesday a power purchase agreement and a build-and-transfer agreement for two renewable energy projects — one wind and one solar — in White County.

The power purchase agreement, or PPA, will apply to the 204-megawatt Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm planned for a site in White County. EDP Renewables previously announced the agreement on March 1. NIPSCO will purchase the full capacity of power at the project, which the companies expect to become operational in 2023.

The build-and-transfer agreement, or BTA, will allow for the construction of the 200 MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park in White County, which is anticipated to become operational in 2022. NIPSCO will enter into a joint venture once construction is complete.

The agreements are the third and fourth projects EDP Renewables North America and NIPSCO have entered. They previously executed BTAs for the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now fully operational.

Both are located in White County.