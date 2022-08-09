NIPSCO marks 8/11 by encouraging customers to call before they dig

NIPSCO is marking National 811 Day — Aug. 11 — to encourage customers to call before they dig.
The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility, one of the largest utilities in the state of Indiana, reminds customers to call 811 or visit
Indiana811.org at least two days before they dig on their properties to get underground utility lines marked.
NIPSCO estimates about 31% of damaged lines in 2021 occurred because of failure to call 811 before digging. Most of the damage was the result of landscaping and fence installation projects.
Calling 811 ahead of the project reduces the chance of damaging a utility line to less than 1%.
"With the summer heat in full swing and more people spending time at home, homeowners turn to do-it-yourself work in and around their yards," NIPSCO said in a news release. "National 811 Day is the perfect opportunity to remind folks of the importance of calling 811 at least two business days before digging."
Homeowners and contractors call the local Indiana 811 call center that notifies the relevant utilities, which in turn dispatch professional locators. They come out to the property to make the locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint.
The service is free of charge.
And not availing oneself of the service can be expensive. It's estimated that people who don't first contact 811 damage utility lines every few minutes.
"Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. With more people at home during the summer and relying on their utilities to work and communicate, inconvenient outages are important to avoid," NIPSCO said in the news release. "Every digging project, no matter how big or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 or a visit to
Indiana811.org before starting."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lucy's BBQ, Nekter Juice Bar and The Original Steaks & Hoagies opening
Open
A transplant from Austin brought authentic Texas-style barbecue to the Region.
Hammond native Nick Kleutsch moved down to Austin with musical aspirations. When his band broke up, he knew he'd be returning to the Region.
Kleutsch thought about what he would bring back home to Northwest Indiana and considered what people would ask him about his time in the Lone Star State.
The answer was immediately obvious: barbecue.
"I thought about what I could start picking up," he said. "I started diving deep into Texas Monthly's 'Top 50 Barbecue,' which is a big deal — they only come out with the list every four years. Being one of the top few places out of 400 or 500 restaurants is a huge deal."
Kleutsch sought apprenticeships at some of the most acclaimed barbecue joints in central Texas. He ended up learning from Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis, a Texas Monthly Top 10 BBQ restaurant, and Ben Lambert, formerly of the acclaimed Franklin’s BBQ that people wait hours in line to get a table at, and now the owner of JNL BBQ.
"I started asking those guys if they had jobs, saying I would work for free so long as I could learn from you," he said. "I got some shifts and learned to cook from them."
He came back and opened Lucy's BBQ inside Brewfest at 8347 Kennedy Ave. in Highland.
"I thought about starting a food truck," he said. "I had been going to Brewfest for years and knew they had a kitchen they weren't utilizing. I could use it to serve food, to put a barbecue restaurant in there."
Joseph S. Pete
Burger made from brisket
Lucy's BBQ currently offers three sandwiches: brisket, pulled pork and a half-pound smoked prime cheeseburger made from trim from the brisket. It also has pork spare ribs that use craft beer to create a barbecue sauce that's used as a glaze.
"Most places in NWI use a gas-assist cooker," he said. "We keep it Texas traditional with a 500-gallon all-wood offset smoker. I spend 12 to 15 hours a day feeding the smoker by hand, which creates a product that can never be replicated by an automated system."
It's what he learned in Texas.
"Central Texas is a mecca for barbecue," Kleutsch said. "The type of smoker used there is an old propane tank fed by all wood. A lot of the places out here people rave about use gas-assist smokers, where you press a button and the smoker does all the work. I load a log every 45 minutes. It's just me and the smoker and the meat. That's how you get moist ribs if you want it to fall off the bone a little bit. You just need some oak. White oak is really prevalent around here. Barbecue is about using what you've got."
He's passionate about barbecue.
"It still feels like I've got my friends and family in the backyard and I'm cooking for them," he said. "It doesn't feel like a restaurant. It feels like I'm barbecuing in the backyard and the food itself is an experience that I'm with people."
Joseph S. Pete
Just salt, pepper and smoke
He seasons the meat with just salt, pepper and smoke.
"Fire has been used for thousands of years," he said. "Salt is a preservative. Pepper keeps off pests. You ensure the fire burns through storm, wind and rain. You keep feeding it logs until tomorrow. There's no way to miss with a brisket. It's nature."
He makes different barbecue sauces like a mustard, a tangy Carolina-style and a rotating barbecue sauce infused with a beer on draft, such as vanilla porter, a peach cider or a stout.
"It's a bar so we're focusing on finger food, ribs, things like that," he said. "This isn't a pricey barbecue joint."
He's looking to add sides such as coleslaw and mac and cheese.
"There's so many barbecue joints in Texas where the meats are all the same, with salt, pepper and oak wood," he said. "I think it's gotten to where the sauces and sides are where to shine and differentiate yourself from the next place."
Joseph S. Pete
The real deal
He grew up eating Region barbecue like Big Daddy's, Deon's BBQ and Bombers.
"All of that stuff was good," he said. "When I went to Texas, everyone was so crazy about barbecue. I didn't know what they were ranting and raving about. But once I tasted it, it changed my mind. I was fortunate enough to travel to Texas. Northwest Indiana has the hardest working people in the country, steelworkers and union guys. When they go on vacation, they're not going to go to Texas. They're going to go relax on a beach. I want to give them the good feeling of Texas-style barbecue."
He's interested in eventually opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant of his own.
"I just want people to be able to enjoy this stuff. I'm not looking to get rich off food," he said. "If you want Texas barbecue in the Region, we’ve got the real deal. People seem to enjoy it."
Lucy's BBQ is open from 5 p.m. until sold out Thursday through Saturday. People can call ahead orders for pickup.
For more information, find the business on Facebook or Instagram or call Brewfest at 219-513-8203.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Nekter Juice Bar is pouring cold-pressed juices and other healthy fare in Valparaiso.
The juicery opened at 2502 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, next to Teriyaki Madness and Little Caesars. It specializes in handcrafted juices, smoothies, acai bowls and shots like ginger, elderberry or turmeric. It also offers three-day Nekter Cleanses with pre-packaged bottles of juice that are packed with vitamins, minerals and living enzymes.
"Everything is made from fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables," District Manager Sarah Watson said. "We use ingredients like celery, apples, ginger, spinach and lemons. It's fresh fruit and vegetables that taste good."
It's a California-based chain with more than 200 locations across the country. The closest one is in Barrington.
"It's a growing brand," she said. "It was the first to do acai bowls. We like Valparaiso because it's a really good location. There are a lot of parks and people out walking. It's busy in the mid-morning when people are going to the gym and coming in or stopping on their way to work."
Joseph S. Pete
Low in calories and sugar
Nekter Juice Bar offers different juices meant to boost immunity or metabolism. The signature Greenie, for instance, blends parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon and red apple.
"They're low in calories and sugar," Watson said. "You can add proteins. It caters toward people who are trying to eat healthy or have certain dietary restrictions like that it has to be low in sugar. There are a lot of options for people who are on a weight loss journey, are putting their health first or who have a certain diet."
It also has seasonal specials like the watermelon sorbet bowl that blends watermelon, strawberry, pineapple and hemp hearts.
The business focuses on the walk-in business but has a few tables for dining in. It has table games and chess boards for anyone who wants to hang out.
"We have an app and a rewards program," Watson said. "We're trying to encourage the app. But we have a cool vibe. It's definitely laid back and chill. You can grab and go or sit and play games."
Joseph S. Pete
Healthy fare
Growth may be in the future.
"We're a franchise location," Watson said. "If this one does good, they want to open another one, possibly in Munster, Griffith or Highland. They want to grow the local franchise and open more shops."
Nekter Juice Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-242-8016 or find the business on Instagram or Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Original Steaks & Hoagies is bringing authentic Philly-style cheesesteaks and subs to Crown Point.
The fast-food restaurant chain plans to open soon at 134 E. 109th Ave. in the booming Beacon Hill development.
Joseph S. Pete
Authentic Philly-style
It specializes in hoagies made with Amoroso rolls, Dietz and Watson meats straight out of Philadelphia, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, oil and oregano. The Philly cheese steaks are made to order with your choice of Provolone cheese, American cheese or Cheez Whiz.
For more information, visit
www.steaksandhoagies.com.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
