NIPSCO marks 8/11 by encouraging customers to call before they dig

NIPSCO is marking National 811 Day — Aug. 11 — to encourage customers to call before they dig.

The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility, one of the largest utilities in the state of Indiana, reminds customers to call 811 or visit Indiana811.org at least two days before they dig on their properties to get underground utility lines marked.

NIPSCO estimates about 31% of damaged lines in 2021 occurred because of failure to call 811 before digging. Most of the damage was the result of landscaping and fence installation projects.

Calling 811 ahead of the project reduces the chance of damaging a utility line to less than 1%.

"With the summer heat in full swing and more people spending time at home, homeowners turn to do-it-yourself work in and around their yards," NIPSCO said in a news release. "National 811 Day is the perfect opportunity to remind folks of the importance of calling 811 at least two business days before digging."

Homeowners and contractors call the local Indiana 811 call center that notifies the relevant utilities, which in turn dispatch professional locators. They come out to the property to make the locations of underground lines with flags and spray paint.

The service is free of charge.

And not availing oneself of the service can be expensive. It's estimated that people who don't first contact 811 damage utility lines every few minutes.

"Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages, and fines. With more people at home during the summer and relying on their utilities to work and communicate, inconvenient outages are important to avoid," NIPSCO said in the news release. "Every digging project, no matter how big or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree, and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 or a visit to Indiana811.org before starting."