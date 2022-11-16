NIPSCO marks halfway point on $370 million nautral gas expansion project

NIPSCO has reached the halfway point of a $370 million natural gas pipeline project that's meant to help drive more economic development in Lake and Porter counties.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility has been working on a multiyear natural gas expansion that will install 26 miles of new 24-inch natural gas steel pipeline and 7.75 miles of new 30-inch natural gas steel pipeline. The 30-inch pipeline runs from NIPSCO's Aetna substation north to the Gary Works steel mill and other large industrial customers and south to a station by Kouts in southern Porter County.

"We continue to work on these major projects to improve our infrastructure and meet our customers' needs," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said. "This will bolster our supplies and bolster our values, particularly to our industrial customers that we all know and love by Lake Michigan."

The project includes six gas facility rebuilds, a new interconnect station and three new customer gas facilities.

"When we invest $370 million, that level of dollars, we expect that we will create value for our customers," Hooper said. "It will provide value for many, many, many decades to come."

NIPSCO believes the project will create more opportunities for economic development in the future. Public Affairs and Economic Development Director Rick Calinski pointed to the 1.7 million square feet of speculative buildings going up in the Silos at Sanders Farm business park in Merrillville and other recent developments.

"This is important for a whole host of reasons, but particularly because we see expansion coming," he said.

"This allows additional price competition from the interstate pipelines that serve Indiana," he said. "We have five that cross our system. But it will also allow us to expand our system as we see economic growth."

Chicago Pipefitters Local 597 Business Representative Mark Antczak said about 200 skilled tradesmen have been working on the construction.

"We call it a traveling roadshow," he said.

NIPSCO showed off the recently built Wheeler Gas Regulator Station, a fully automated site near Hobart where NIPSCO will distribute natural gas from a third-party supplier. NIPSCO will heat the natural gas, reduce the pressure, add a rotten egg odor to it for safety and pipe it off to customers when the facility comes online next year, Gas Major Projects Director Ryan Carr said.

"If there's a leak in your home that's how you know that because natural gas is odorless," Calinski said. "You don't think about this stuff when you turn on your stove."

The foul-smelling mercaptan shipped in from an Exxon refinery in Texas.

"Years ago there was a safety incident where there was a gas leak in a school and nobody knew it was there because it's completely odorless," Carr said. "That's when odorizing natural gas became mandatory, especially when it's going to homes. Whether it's high-pressure or to your house, it's got to be stinky. It's got to have the mercaptan in it."

NIPSCO employees in Hammond monitor the Wheeler Gas Regulator Station around the clock. Sensors in the pipeline keep tabs on volume, pressure, flow and other conditions in real time.

"You don't rely on people to come in unless there is a maintenance issue," he said. "Everything is controlled remotely through a control panel."

The new infrastructure will benefit existing customers because NIPSCO will be able to offer more competitively priced natural gas, Hooper said. It also can help facilitate new economic development that would bring more customers on board, increasing the pool and reducing the expense for everyone else.

"We have been seeing an expansion in south Lake County along Interstate 65," Hooper said. "We're starting to see significant development through there, like the Domino's facility," he said. "We're seeing growth there and in St. John and Dyer. We're starting to see more speculative development that's coming in proactively."

New pipeline helps reduce the cost for developers to extend infrastructure, opening up more land for future development.