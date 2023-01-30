NIPSCO marks National Energy Assistance Day by encouraging customers to seek energy assistance

NIPSCO is marking National Energy Assistance Day this Wednesday by encouraging customers in need to seek energy assistance to help pay their bills.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility is calling attention to financial support like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It's open to any household at or below 60% of the state median income.

About $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding was released nationwide in November, including more than $94 million in Indiana. People struggling to pay their bills this winter may qualify and find out by calling 211 or visiting eap.ihcda.in.gov.

“We exist to deliver safe, reliable energy that drives value to our customers, and this means offering options to ensure those most vulnerable and struggling to manage their energy bills continue having access to LIHEAP and other assistance programs,” said Jennifer Montague, NiSource senior vice president and chief customer officer.

Winter heating bills are normally more expensive but have soared to hundreds of dollars a month in many cases in Northwest Indiana this winter due to higher natural gas prices and a recent gas rate hike. NIPSCO also is in the process of seeking another 16.5% increase in electric rates.

NIPSCO also offers the Customer Assistance for Residential Energy Discount Program that provides further discounts. Those enrolled in the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program can get their bill cut by 11% to 26%.

NIPSCO also offers a Hardship Program of up to $400 in gas bill assistance for households above the 60% median but between 151% and 250% of the federal poverty level.

There's also SERV, or Supply Energy Resources to Veterans, which provides veterans and active duty military members help with gas bills if their account is past due.

Low-income seniors can get help by signing up for the SILVER or Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource if they're over 60 years old and need help with gas bills.

This winter, NIPSCO's Hardship, SILVER and SERV programs run through May 31 or until the available funds run out.

The utility also offers flexible payment plans that let customers spread out winter bills over 12 months. Three- and six-month options are still available this winter if customers are struggling to pay their rising bills. It also refers people to township trustee offices for help and has energy-efficiency programs, including rebates and tips on how to lower bills.

For more information, visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport or NIPSCO.com/IncomeEligible or call 1-800-464-7726.