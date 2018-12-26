NIPSCO named three new leaders at its Merrillville-based headquarters.
The utility appointed the executives to oversee its gas operations, electric engineering and project construction teams.
Dan Douglas, who started with NIPSCO's parent company, NiSource, in 1997, was named senior vice president of NIPSCO Gas, and will be responsible for NIPSCO’s gas operations, safety management system and financial and operations performance.
Douglas, who has a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University, most recently served as NiSource's vice president of corporate strategy and development.
Steve Sylvester, who's worked for NiSource and its Columbia Gas subsidiaries since 1986, was named general manager and vice president of NIPSCO Gas. He has worked as vice president of safety for NiSource, vice president and general manager of Columbia Gas of Ohio, and vice president of distribution operations.
The Merrillville-based company also named Jim Zucal as the program management lead for the transition of NIPSCO’s electric generation portfolio. The industry veteran of 23 years will continue to serve as vice president of electric engineering, projects and construction, a role in which he's responsible for major projects, transmission and distribution engineering, transmission system reliability and development, and infrastructure modernization project support.
The appointments were announced by NIPSCO president Violet Sistovaris.