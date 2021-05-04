NIPSCO names new manager of public affairs and economic development in Lake County

Alexius Barber is the new manager of NIPSCO’s public affairs and economic development efforts in Lake County.

Most recently vice president and community relationship officer at Munster-based Peoples Bank, Barber was chosen to lead NIPSCO's public affairs, charitable giving and economic development efforts in Lake County and surrounding areas.

“We are excited to have Alexius as part of the NIPSCO team," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of public affairs and economic development. "She has a proven track record of working in the community and creating partnerships that positively impact Northwest Indiana.”

Barber, who led People's Bank's Community Reinvestment Act efforts to extend bank services to under-served communities, will work with local cities and towns and economic development agencies to bring more jobs and investment to the area.

She previously served as manager of the Hammond Economic Development Corp. and as executive director of United Neighborhoods, a nonprofit that helps people buy their first home. She's a graduate of the Indiana Institute of Technology who serves on The Challenger Learning Center board, the Hammond Economic Development Commission and other local boards and commissions.