 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIPSCO names new manager of public affairs and economic development in Lake County
urgent

NIPSCO names new manager of public affairs and economic development in Lake County

NIPSCO names to director of public affairs and economic development in Lake County

Alexius Barber will manage NIPSCO’s public affairs and economic development efforts in Lake County.

 Joseph S. Pete

Alexius Barber is the new manager of NIPSCO’s public affairs and economic development efforts in Lake County.

Most recently vice president and community relationship officer at Munster-based Peoples Bank, Barber was chosen to lead NIPSCO's public affairs, charitable giving and economic development efforts in Lake County and surrounding areas.

“We are excited to have Alexius as part of the NIPSCO team," said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of public affairs and economic development. "She has a proven track record of working in the community and creating partnerships that positively impact Northwest Indiana.”

Barber, who led People's Bank's Community Reinvestment Act efforts to extend bank services to under-served communities, will work with local cities and towns and economic development agencies to bring more jobs and investment to the area.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

She previously served as manager of the Hammond Economic Development Corp. and as executive director of United Neighborhoods, a nonprofit that helps people buy their first home. She's a graduate of the Indiana Institute of Technology who serves on The Challenger Learning Center board, the Hammond Economic Development Commission and other local boards and commissions.

“It has always been my passion to create value for all stakeholders while acting as a reliable resource for community organizations and business," she said. "I’m very excited about this challenge and new career opportunity at NIPSCO. The utility service NIPSCO provides is very important in the day-to-day lives of its customers, and the company has a strong reputation of supporting the communities it serves.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Horizon Bank profits up 74% year over year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts