 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIPSCO partnering on Gibson County solar project
alert urgent

NIPSCO partnering on Gibson County solar project

NiSource

The NiSource office is shown.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

NIPSCO has signed an agreement with private asset management firm Capital Dynamics for a solar energy project in Gibson County. The Elliot Solar project willl produce 200 megawatts on its completion, expected in 2023.

The build-transfer agreement involves Capital Dynamics, through its Clean Energy Infastructure business, building the project, with NIPSCO entering into a joint venture to operate it when construction is completed.

"We are proud to partner with Capital Dynamics on another solar energy project in our home state," said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president, in the company's announcement of the project. "The addition of Elliot Solar to NIPSCO's portfolio is a major step in our transition to lower-cost, cleaner and reliable energy for our customers."

The Elliot Solar project is expected to begin construction in summer 2022.

"Capital Dynamics is proud to further expand our presence in Indiana and contribute to the state's ongoing energy transition," said John Breckenridge, head of Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics. 

NIPSCO renewable energy plans include two operating wind farms and 11 other projects previously announced. The NIPSCO projects include a combination of similar joint ventures and power purchase agreements in the company's plan to be coal-free by 2028. 

NIPSCO has requested the addition of Elliot Solar to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. More information is available at NIPSCO.com/future.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

J&J Vaccine Pause Is Appropriate, Mayo Clinic's Poland Says

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts