Learn about how NIPSCO is going green at an upcoming Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Hammond.
The chamber of commerce for Hammond and Whiting, whose membership includes some of the Region's heaviest industry, will host NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris for a noon luncheon Nov. 20 at Dynasty Banquets at 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for networking before the meal and presentation.
She will discuss NIPSCO's "exciting new energy projects planned in the coming years."
"Renewable energy sources are the key to the future as NIPSCO continues efforts to replace its coal-fired generating units, beginning in 2023," the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
NIPSCO, which is the largest natural gas provider and the second-largest electricity provider headquartered in Indiana, aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2030. The Merrillville-based utility plans to retire its coal-fired plants, including its Wheatfield facility by 2023 and its lakeshore plant in Michigan City by 2030.
The utility is now soliciting proposals from manufacturers for thermal energy, 300 megawatts of wind capacity, and 2,300 megawatts of solar or solar paired with storage. Ben Inskeep, an Indianapolis-based senior energy policy analyst at the Research energy data services firm, said it was once of the largest solar requests for proposals he had ever seen in America, if not the world.
Ticket prices have not yet been announced.
To reserve a spot, call Monique Ruiz at 219.931.1000 or email monique@lakeshorechamber.com.