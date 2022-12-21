NIPSCO raises $75,000 through Hope for the Holidays giving campaign

NIPSCO raised $75,000 to help those in need through its annual Hope for the Holidays giving campaign.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility donated the funds to benefit nonprofits throughout its service territory in Northern Indiana.

The utility donated to St. Jude House in Crown Point, The Caring Place in Valparaiso, Shop with a Cop in Michigan City, Community Harvest Food Bank, United Way of LaPorte County, the Salvation Army, One Warm Coat and Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights in Fort Wayne.

NIPSCO employees also gave more than 600 toys for Toys of Tots groups, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke and Jasper Counties.

“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign remains a favorite of our employees,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of public affairs and economic development. “NIPSCO employees are always excited to come together to donate to worthy causes and were happy to be able to do so in person once again. Our culture of helping others is what allows us to make the season brighter for families throughout northern Indiana.”

NIPSCO’s clerical union, United Steelworkers Local 13796, also organized a coat drive to support One Warm Coat. The charity gives children and adults in need free coats and "is committed to sharing warmth, without discrimination, one coat at a time."

NIPSCO employees have given coats, winter hats, scarves, gloves, sweatshirts and sweaters to help people in need stay warm in the winter. They will continue to donate the winterwear through January.

The utility serves 850,000 natural gas and 483,000 electric customers across 32 counties in Northern Indiana, including the Calumet Region where it's always been headquartered. More than a century old, NIPSCO is a subsidiary of NiSource, one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States with more than 3.7 million customers across the Midwest and East Coast.

For more information, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.