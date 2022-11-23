NIPSCO ranked last in Midwest in business customer satisfaction by J.D. Power

NIPSCO ranked last in the Midwest among midsized utilities for customer satisfaction among business clients, according to a recently released survey by consumer research firm J.D. Power.

Metro Detroit-based J.D. Power released its Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study evaluating utilities' strengths, weaknesses, strategic planning, initiatives and business needs.

NIPSCO trailed Kentucky Utilities, AES Ohio, Indiana Michigan Power, AES Indiana, Louisville Gas & Electric and The Illuminating Company with a score of 713. It trailed segment leader Kentucky Utilities by 100 points, second-to-last Illuminating Company by 36 points and the segment average by 56 points.

NIPSCO spokeswoman Joshauna Nash said the utility tries to learn from such rankings.

"Regarding the J.D. Power 2022 Electric Business Study year-end results, overall there was a decline in customer satisfaction across the electric business industry, with decreases in all industry factor categories scored compared to 2021. Specific to NIPSCO, J.D. Power collected 116 responses from NIPSCO business customers year-to-date, and among those surveyed, satisfaction declined the most in the categories of price, power quality and reliability and customer contact," she said. "Customers expect safe and reliable energy with convenience and at a cost that provides value, and we are working to assist all customers, including businesses, to make them aware of energy efficiency, energy assistance and other programs that may provide benefit."

Overall satisfaction rates with utilities fell 12% this year, with half of customers surveyed by J.D. Power saying they were hit with electric utility rate hikes.

"Businesses are facing a tough economic environment right now as they confront the effects of inflation, talent scarcity and continued supply chain challenges," said Adrian Chung, director of utilities intelligence at J.D. Power. "Blanket increases in their electric utility bills — without clear corresponding communications and adequate support from their utility on how to manage these costs — are simply adding to an already difficult situation for many businesses. But rising rates do not necessarily have to result in lower customer satisfaction. In fact, the handful of electric utilities that are getting the business customer engagement formula right are able to maintain or even drive higher levels of satisfaction and affordability perceptions."

J.D. Power surveyed customers of 78 electric utilities on power quality, reliability, price, billing, payment, corporate citizenship, customer contact and communications. It surveyed 18,694 business leaders across the country earlier this year before releasing its findings.