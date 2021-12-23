NIPSCO ranks in top half among peers in customer satisfaction, J.D. Power finds

NIPSCO ranked fifth among its peers in customer satisfaction this year, according to J.D. Power.

The consumer intelligence and data analytics firm recently released its 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Overall customer satisfaction with electric utilities across the country was 748 on a 1,000-point scale, down from a record 751 last year.

Merrillville-based NIPSCO ranked fifth out of 16 utilities in the mid-sized Midwest segment, while ComEd neighboring Cook County placed ninth out of 15 in the large Midwest segment.

NIPSCO came in above average in customer satisfaction among its peers, J.D. Power found in the online survey.

J.D. Power said the study found utilities could score higher marks with the public if they were more aware of their economic development initiatives to bring jobs, investment and more gas and electric customers to the community. Only 32% of those surveyed were aware of the utilities' efforts to encourage more development.