NIPSCO ranks in top half among peers in customer satisfaction, J.D. Power finds

NIPSCO ranked fifth among its peers in customer satisfaction this year, according to J.D. Power.
The consumer intelligence and data analytics firm recently released its 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Overall customer satisfaction with electric utilities across the country was 748 on a 1,000-point scale, down from a record 751 last year.
Merrillville-based NIPSCO ranked fifth out of 16 utilities in the mid-sized Midwest segment, while ComEd neighboring Cook County placed ninth out of 15 in the large Midwest segment.
NIPSCO came in above average in customer satisfaction among its peers, J.D. Power found in the online survey.
J.D. Power said the study found utilities could score higher marks with the public if they were more aware of their economic development initiatives to bring jobs, investment and more gas and electric customers to the community. Only 32% of those surveyed were aware of the utilities' efforts to encourage more development.
“In today’s roller-coaster economic environment, electric utility providers need to not only increase their efforts to help their local economies but also communicate more effectively about utility programs and activities,” said John Hazen, managing director of the utility practice at J.D. Power. “Utility customers want to hear about these efforts and, when they do, overall satisfaction is higher. Promoting economic development efforts can increase overall satisfaction by as much as 122 points.”
The study was based on more than 100,000 online interviews of customers of the 145 largest electric utilities in the United States this year.
For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/business/resource/electric-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.