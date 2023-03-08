After bills spiked this winter, NIPSCO said declining commodity costs and wind and solar credits will offer customers some relief on their monthly bills.

Many customers had to pay hundreds of dollars a month to heat their homes after a rate hike coupled with a spike in natural gas prices. But near-term natural gas prices have fallen to the lowest level since early 2021 after the big jump last year, NIPSCO said.

The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility said consumers also will benefit when it extends credits for excess electricity it generates from its wind and solar farms.

Natural gas prices rose to unusually high levels last year because of the war in Ukraine, greater global demand and lower domestic production volume. NIPSCO passes on the cost of natural gas dollar for dollar based on market rates without a markup, charging customers at a profitable margin only for the cost of transmission.

NIPSCO says it seeks to rein in prices by buying natural gas when it's cheaper during the summer and buying from various sources to find the best price.

Natural gas prices have recently fallen by 25% to 35%, which it said will result in lower bills.

“We are seeing a decline in market prices for natural gas, ranging from 25% to 35% lower than what was previously forecasted for customers at this point in the year,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “The market has declined due to increased production combined with reduced customer usage from the milder winter weather. As a result, our customers may begin to experience some relief on their natural gas bills in the coming months ahead.”

NIPSCO has been planning to phase out coal-fired electricity generation. It's been looking to diversify its energy production to include wind, solar and natural gas.

The utility filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to reduce part of the electric bill by $19.85 per month as a result of lower natural gas and coal costs, though it is also seeking a rate hike to pay for new infrastructure.

The decrease would include credits from the sale of electricity from its new wind and solar operations, which it is building out largely in downstate Indiana. It expects to generate excess power not needed by its customer base it can sell back to the grid system.

“In addition to the role renewable energy plays in helping to balance how we generate electricity, our customers receive 100 percent of the revenues when we’re able to sell the excess electricity being generated,” said Hooper. “In 2022, we generated $40 million in revenue, and we expect that opportunity to grow as our upcoming renewable projects become operational throughout this year and beyond. As we continually work to manage other operating costs across the company, the revenue credits and lower commodity costs are providing tangible benefits for our customers.”

Any customers struggling to pay bills can get help, including financial support, personalized payment plans or township trustee assistance.

For more information, visit nipsco.com/assistance.