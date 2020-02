NIPSCO seeking applications for environmental action grant

NIPSCO is encouraging local nonprofits to apply for its environmental action grant, which funds environmental initiatives across Northwest Indiana.

The Merrillville-based electric and gas utility, a subsidiary of NiSource, has made the funding available for the last five years to help fund restoration and environmental education projects all across Northern Indiana. Last year, the program provided $50,000 in funding to 15 projects that included native seed planting and the restoration of habitat, shoreline, ponds and wetland.

“As part of our commitment to strengthen and support partnerships with organizations passionate about improving the quality of the environment, our Environmental Action Grant program is another way that NIPSCO helps fund environmental projects that otherwise might not happen,” said Jennifer Montague, vice president of NIPSCO communications and external affairs.

NIPSCO has previously awarded grants to environmental groups, community groups, schools and other nonprofit organizations. Recipients must be registered as 501(c)(3) organizations to be eligible.

Nonprofits can get between $500 and $5,000 for any restoration or environmental education project that would have a direct impact on NIPSCO's service area.