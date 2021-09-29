 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIPSCO seeks to raise natural gas bills by about 17%
urgent

NIPSCO seeks to raise natural gas bills by about 17%

NIPSCO seeks to raise natural gas bills by 17%

The NiSource headquarters is shown on 86th Avenue in Merrillville.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

NIPSCO wants to raise your natural gas bill.

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, is asking state regulators to allow it to increase base natural gas rates. A residential customer using 70 therms per month who is paying $55 currently would see a projected increase of $9 per month, or 17%. The monthly customer charge would jump from $14 to an estimated $24.50 under NIPSCO's proposal.

The actual monthly changes will vary per customer depending on usage and future market prices for natural gas.

By increasing customers' monthly bills, the utility wants to raise an additional $115 million a year to invest in its natural gas system.

“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president and chief operating officer. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”

NIPSCO's natural gas base rates were most recently increased in 2018. The company said that it has since invested $885 million in upgrades, pipeline safety and technology improvements. 

It's a publicly regulated company so it cannot raise rates without approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which will consider public input.

NIPSCO wants to raise rates in two phases, starting on Sept. 1, 2022. The electric and natural gas utility said the rate hike would result in less volatility in monthly bills and potentially lower bills in the winter for high-use customers.

The utility offers bill payment assistance programs for low-income customers and those facing financial difficulties, including a bill reduction program, budget plans, credit arrangements and reduced deposits.

Anyone who needs help paying their bill should call 1-800-464-7726 or visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts