NIPSCO seeks to raise natural gas bills by about 17%

NIPSCO wants to raise your natural gas bill.
Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, is asking state regulators to allow it to increase base natural gas rates. A residential customer using 70 therms per month who is paying $55 currently would see a projected increase of $9 per month, or 17%. The monthly customer charge would jump from $14 to an estimated $24.50 under NIPSCO's proposal.
The actual monthly changes will vary per customer depending on usage and future market prices for natural gas.
By increasing customers' monthly bills, the utility wants to raise an additional $115 million a year to invest in its natural gas system.
“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president and chief operating officer. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”
NIPSCO's natural gas base rates were most recently increased in 2018. The company said that it has since invested $885 million in upgrades, pipeline safety and technology improvements.
It's a publicly regulated company so it cannot raise rates without approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which will consider public input.
NIPSCO wants to raise rates in two phases, starting on Sept. 1, 2022. The electric and natural gas utility said the rate hike would result in less volatility in monthly bills and potentially lower bills in the winter for high-use customers.
The utility offers bill payment assistance programs for low-income customers and those facing financial difficulties, including a bill reduction program, budget plans, credit arrangements and reduced deposits.
Anyone who needs help paying their bill should call 1-800-464-7726 or visit NIPSCO.com/FinancialSupport.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Coming soon
'COVID has really changed the restaurant business'
'Affordable Mexican food'
Coming in 2023
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; Sears closes last Illinois location
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden coming to Highland, LongHorn Steakhouse under construction in Schererville, new dunes gift shop open; …