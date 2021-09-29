NIPSCO seeks to raise natural gas bills by about 17%

NIPSCO wants to raise your natural gas bill.

Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, is asking state regulators to allow it to increase base natural gas rates. A residential customer using 70 therms per month who is paying $55 currently would see a projected increase of $9 per month, or 17%. The monthly customer charge would jump from $14 to an estimated $24.50 under NIPSCO's proposal.

The actual monthly changes will vary per customer depending on usage and future market prices for natural gas.

By increasing customers' monthly bills, the utility wants to raise an additional $115 million a year to invest in its natural gas system.

“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president and chief operating officer. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”