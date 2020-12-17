NIPSCO signs solar deal

NIPSCO has entered an agreement to purchase solar energy from a company developing a solar farm in Gibson County.

The power purchase agreement with Clean Energy Infrastructure, a business owned by the private asset management firm Capital Dynamics, will provide 280 megawatts of electricity. The Gibson Solar project is one of two CEI is undertaking in Gibson County.

"We are proud to partner with Capital Dynamics on the Gibson purchase power agreement," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in the company's announcement of the agreement. "The addition of this homegrown Indiana solar energy project is the next step in our innovative and gradual transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy for our customers."

The firms Arevon Energy Management and Tenaska are partnering in the development. Gibson Solar is one of 19 projects that Capital Dynamics acquired from Tenaska in November 2018 and April 2019, and is located on approximately 2,400 acres in southern Indiana. NIPSCO said construction is expected to begin in 2022, with operations anticipated to start in 2023.

NIPSCO will request the addition of the project to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.