 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NIPSCO signs solar deal
urgent

NIPSCO signs solar deal

{{featured_button_text}}
NIPSCO stock - truck
Provided

NIPSCO has entered an agreement to purchase solar energy from a company developing a solar farm in Gibson County. 

The power purchase agreement with Clean Energy Infrastructure, a business owned by the private asset management firm Capital Dynamics, will provide 280 megawatts of electricity. The Gibson Solar project is one of two CEI is undertaking in Gibson County. 

"We are proud to partner with Capital Dynamics on the Gibson purchase power agreement," NIPSCO President Mike Hooper said in the company's announcement of the agreement. "The addition of this homegrown Indiana solar energy project is the next step in our innovative and gradual transition to lower-cost, cleaner energy for our customers."

The firms Arevon Energy Management and Tenaska are partnering in the development. Gibson Solar is one of 19 projects that Capital Dynamics acquired from Tenaska in November 2018 and April 2019, and is located on approximately 2,400 acres in southern Indiana. NIPSCO said construction is expected to begin in 2022, with operations anticipated to start in 2023.

NIPSCO will request the addition of the project to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. 

"This is one of the largest solar projects located east of the Mississippi, and the Gibson project will be an important contributor to the on-going energy transition in Indiana," said Benoit Allehaut, managing director of Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure. 

NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028, entailing the retirement of its Schahfer generating station in Wheatfield and its Michigan City plan on the Lake Michigan shore. It has previously entered eight renewable energy projects, including similar purchase power agreements and joint ventures, as part of its "Your Energy, Your Future" generation transition plan. 

The company said it expects to announce additional renewable projects in the coming months. Additional information is available at NIPSCO.com/future.

Five stories to know:

5 stories to know from the weekend: CEO says new owner will maximize use of Region steel mills

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

NIPSCO announces three new solar projects
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

NIPSCO announces three new solar projects

  • Updated

Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry solar energy centers will add 900 megawatts to NIPSCO's electricity producing capacity, the company announced Wednesday. NIPSCO has entered into three "build transfer" agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources on the projects, with construction expected to begin in 2022 and production scheduled to begin later that year or in 2023.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts