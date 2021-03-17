NIPSCO slapped with $1.1 million pipeline safety violation fine, highest in state history

NIPSCO is being slapped for a $1.138 million fine — the highest in state history — for pipeline safety violations in 2019.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Wednesday to approve the fine, which is being imposed just seven months after the state imposed a then-record $1.1 million fine on NIPSCO for similar violations. The state is penalizing NIPSCO for failing to locate or mark its underground pipelines within two days, as was required by its own pipeline safety procedures following earlier safety violations.
The decision won't mean higher bills for customers, according to the IURC order. NIPSCO and its shareholders are being forced to absorb the expense.
In 2017, Merrillville-based NIPSCO and the IURC's Pipeline Safety Division reached a settlement agreement that the gas and electric utility would pay $900,000 for safety violations dating back to 2015, and would pay additional fines for any future violations. The settlement spelled out how much NIPSCO would have to pay in fines for underground gas pipeline safety violations that took place in 2017, 2018 or 2019.
After identifying more unsafe practices, the state subsequently directed NIPSCO to pay $765,000 for violations that took place in 2017 and $1.1 for violations that happened in 2018.
The $1.138 million the IURC is fining NIPSCO will go to the state's general fund.
NIPSCO said in a statement it would work to improve its pipeline locating efforts.
"We acknowledge the fine and pledge to continue correcting any issues pertaining to line locates," NIPSCO said. "As the largest natural gas provider in Indiana, NIPSCO responds to and completes more than 450,000 requests for natural gas line locates in a single calendar year. The violation addresses 238 instances in which NIPSCO failed to locate or provide an accurate location for underground utilities when requested by someone doing excavation work."
The utility said it was implementing a new pipeline safety management system, working to ensure its records were up-to-date and doing more training.
"From 2017 to 2019 NIPSCO has also reduced the number of locating errors by more than 50%," NIPSCO said in its statement. "Additionally, from 2017 to 2019 NIPSCO achieved a 13% reduction in the number of damages to underground lines. We continue to implement a number of industry-leading initiatives to engage excavators and the community around damage prevention and natural gas safety. These include robust bi-lingual campaigns for 811 and gas safety, enhanced virtual school programs, prepared construction safety kits, and on-site fire department training. Pipeline safety is a top priority, and NIPSCO is focused on a path forward to ensure the future safety of our communities and employees."