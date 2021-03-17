NIPSCO slapped with $1.1 million pipeline safety violation fine, highest in state history

NIPSCO is being slapped for a $1.138 million fine — the highest in state history — for pipeline safety violations in 2019.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission issued an order Wednesday to approve the fine, which is being imposed just seven months after the state imposed a then-record $1.1 million fine on NIPSCO for similar violations. The state is penalizing NIPSCO for failing to locate or mark its underground pipelines within two days, as was required by its own pipeline safety procedures following earlier safety violations.

The decision won't mean higher bills for customers, according to the IURC order. NIPSCO and its shareholders are being forced to absorb the expense.

In 2017, Merrillville-based NIPSCO and the IURC's Pipeline Safety Division reached a settlement agreement that the gas and electric utility would pay $900,000 for safety violations dating back to 2015, and would pay additional fines for any future violations. The settlement spelled out how much NIPSCO would have to pay in fines for underground gas pipeline safety violations that took place in 2017, 2018 or 2019.

After identifying more unsafe practices, the state subsequently directed NIPSCO to pay $765,000 for violations that took place in 2017 and $1.1 for violations that happened in 2018.