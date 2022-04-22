NIPSCO starts to remove coal ash at the Michigan City Generating Station, but environmentalists say spill risk remains too high

MICHIGAN CITY — NIPSCO has started to work to close its coal ash ponds at the Michigan City Generating Station so it will comply with environmental regulations, but environmental groups say there's still a spill risk and the plan doesn't go far enough.

The Merrillville-based utility plans to remove coal ash, a material left over after coal is burned to generate electricity. The industrial byproduct contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic that pose a potential threat to the air and water, including sources of drinking water, if not properly managed.

NIPSCO expects to remove the coal ash by the deadline of next year that's required by the federal Coal Combustion Residuals rule.

It also plans to eventually retire the Michigan City Generating Station on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Michigan City. The power plant known for its distinctive hyperbolic cooling tower that looms over the Michigan City skyline will be replaced with solar, wind and other sources of energy, including battery storage and spot purchases from the grid.

“Protecting and improving our communities is paramount, and I’m excited to kick off this next phase of environmental stewardship in Michigan City,” said Kelly Carmichael, vice president of federal government affairs, environmental and sustainability at NIPSCO’s parent company NiSource. “NIPSCO along with a team of nationally leading experts have been focused on assuring that our approach is protective and continues to improve our environment.”

The Hoosier Environmental Council has advocated for cleanup of the site for years, said Environmental Health and Water Policy Director Indra Frank.

Frank said NIPSCO's plan was only to remove about 10% of coal ash on the site and that the other 90% still presented a spill risk.

"As NIPSCO excavates and transports the ash, it can create a dust hazard. NIPSCO has a dust control plan, but they turned down the community's request for air monitoring during that process to track the degree of dust control. Just Transition NWI is working on a plan to do community air monitoring," Frank said.

"The groundwater at Michigan City has been contaminated by the coal ash with arsenic, boron, lithium, molybdenum, selenium, sulfate, and thallium. It seeps from the site into Lake Michigan and Trail Creek. The drinking water pulled from Lake Michigan is more than a mile away and testing has not shown contamination getting into the drinking water. There has been only a limited assessment of what impact that has. At the request of HEC and our community partners, the EPA has started on a risk assessment for the site."

NIPSCO plans to remove about 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash spread out over 11.4 acres along the shoreline of Lake Michigan between Washington Park and Mount Baldy Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park. It will fill the Michigan City Generating Station's five onsite coal ash ponds with clean fill.

The utility said it plans to "beneficially reuse" about 15% of the material, or roughly 14,5000 tons.

It seeks to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency's Coal Combustion Residuals Rule, which mandates the safe removal of coal ash from coal-fired electric plants without contaminating groundwater. NIPSCO also aims to retire all of its coal-fired electricity generation by 2026 and 2028.

Susan Thomas, director of legislation with Just Transition Northwest Indiana, said the excavation plan does not go far enough.

"In terms of water pollution, unfortunately, NIPSCO is only excavating 10% of the toxic coal ash at the MCGS. The remaining 90%, approximately 2 million tons of ash, is slated to remain on the lakeshore indefinitely, impacting drinking water for 10 million people in four states," she said. "If this toxic ash remains it will be a ticking time bomb ultimately giving way into the lake as the only thing holding it back is an aging, corroded sea wall past its life expectancy by decades. In this community video we produced with the Hoosier Environmental Council, Earthjustice, NAACP and the Northwest Indiana Ministers' Conference, the situation is clearly laid out."

Thomas said her environmental group, which seeks to wean the Region economy off carbon, also has concerns about how safely the material will be transported.

"In terms of the partial excavation, the most concerning issues at this point are air quality, worker and transportation safety," she said. "We've repeatedly asked NIPSCO to monitor the air during the excavation. Fly ash, inhaled even in the smallest amounts, is toxic to human health. They have refused this request. We'd like to know if they are going to fill the trucks completely sealed in a configuration known as the burrito wrap or simply with a loose tarp that allows fly ash to escape.

"It is crucial they have monitors on worker protection gear as well to ensure the safety of those excavating the site. The community of Michigan City is an environmental justice community, with a large Black, brown and low-income population. They should no longer bear the brunt of toxic air, water and soil at the whim of NIPSCO and lakefront industry polluters."

NIPSCO previously hauled 50,000 tons of coal ash a year from the Michigan City Generating Station to a landfill at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield. The utility worked with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to establish a dust control plan for when the coal ash is moved from the station.

Contractor Charah Solutions, which has 30 years of experience with material handling, will remove the coal ash. It's previously handled more than 400 acres of coal ash removal.

The work will continue through December.

After the coal ash ponds are closed, NIPSCO plans to monitor the sites and continue to provide ongoing sampling to IDEM and EPA for review.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.