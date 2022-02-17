NIPSCO taking applications for environmental grants

NIPSCO is accepting grant applications to fund environmental projects in northern Indiana.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility, one of the largest in the Hoosier State, seeks proposals for its 2022 Environmental Action Grant, now in its seventh year. The company will provide $60,000 for various environmental restoration and education initiatives in the communities it serves, including in Northwest Indiana.

“When organizations work toward a common goal, great things happen,” said Rick Calinski, director of NIPSCO public affairs and economic development. “NIPSCO is focused on making a positive impact on our environment as we move toward a more sustainable, reliable energy future. Protecting our local environment benefits all of us, and we are proud to support the efforts and organizations helping to make a positive difference in the communities where we work and live.”

Last year, NIPSCO awarded 18 grants to different environmental groups, community groups, nonprofits and schools. They used the funds for wetland restoration, forest school programming, pollinator protection, environmental education, a Smithsonian exhibit on waterways and various projects at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Nonprofits can get grants between $500 and $5,000 to fund their environmental restoration or education project. Applications must be submitted by April 1 and the grants will be announced on the week of Earth Day.

All applications must include a description of the project, goals, the budget, the target audience and the timeline. They will be evaluated by a committee on the criteria of quality, public benefit, community impact, strategic potential and management.

For more information or to apply, visit NIPSCO.com/Community, selecting Environmental Stewardship in the drop-down box.

